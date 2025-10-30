Endodontists Explain in Alicante What to Do if a Tooth is Knocked Out Nearly 280,000 residents of Alicante have experienced dental trauma in their lifetime

The president of the Spanish Association of Endodontics, José Aranguren, and the president of the 45th National Congress of AEDE, Sebastián Ortolani, alongside the 'ninot' installed in the ADDA hall this Thursday.

Pau Sellés Alicante Thursday, 30 October 2025, 20:00 Comenta Share

Cerca de 280,000 residents of Alicante have experienced having a tooth knocked out due to an impact at some point in their lives, yet most were unaware that the tooth could be replaced. This is one of the main conclusions presented at the 45th National Congress of the Spanish Association of Endodontics (AEDE), which commenced this Thursday in Alicante.

The scientific society has taken the opportunity to educate the public on the importance of saving teeth. To this end, AEDE is using a giant 'ninot' shaped like a mouth to explain, on the streets of Alicante until Saturday, the protocols to follow in the event of a tooth being knocked out. They will also offer a free course aimed at the general public, as children and athletes are the most affected groups. In 2024, the Valencian Health Agency attended to a total of 874 hospital emergencies in Alicante due to oral trauma, and 1,763 residents sought consultation for the same reason.

1,763 residents of Alicante sought emergency care last year for oral trauma

In total, across the Valencian Community, the number rises to 2,482 hospital emergencies and 4,890 patients in consultation. Besides those treated in Alicante, Valencia attended to 1,414 emergencies and 2,663 patients sought consultation, while in Castellón the numbers were 194 and 469, respectively.

Good prognosis in 80% of cases

In eight out of ten dental traumas, the prognosis for tooth recovery is very good, while in the remaining 20% some complications may arise; however, AEDE asserts that an attempt should always be made. Knowing the protocol and consulting an endodontist is crucial, as 14% of Spaniards have suffered a blow to the mouth in their lifetime, a percentage that rises to 50% among those under 16 and athletes.

"Before considering extracting a tooth, we must exhaust all options to preserve it. Today we have techniques that allow us to maintain natural teeth in most cases," explains the president of the 45th AEDE Congress, Dr. Sebastián Ortolani, who has advocated for a dynamic and practical program, with presentations lasting less than an hour, thematic blocks, and a format that combines scientific rigor with approachability.

Two-meter Ninot

The scientific society is committed to the preservation of natural teeth and conducts educational activities in all the cities it visits with its annual itinerant congress. In Alicante, AEDE will use a 'ninot' over two meters tall, shaped like a mouth, to explain to citizens how to act in the event of trauma.

Additionally, a free course is scheduled for this Saturday aimed at healthcare professionals, educators, coaches, caregivers, parents, and athletes to explain how to correctly respond to dental trauma. The training, conducted by Drs. Tábata Álvarez Muro and Rebeca Weisleder, will take place at 11 a.m. in the ADDA's Colloquium Room.

Protocol to Save Teeth

After avulsion, the first step is to find the tooth, hold it by the crown, never by the root, and briefly rinse it with milk or saline (water can also be used if the former are unavailable) as soon as possible. Immediately after, the tooth should be placed back in the socket (the hole where it was housed in the mouth) and a gauze or handkerchief should be bitten to keep it in its original position.

Although this is the procedure most recommended by endodontists, sometimes, if the injured person is very agitated, it may be difficult to place it in the socket, so there are other options: place it in a glass of milk or saline solution, or place it in the cheek if the incident occurred on the street and no other means are available.