Emotion, Laughter, and a Jab at Tsitsipas During Paula Badosa's Visit to Her Other Ex, David Broncano The tennis player confirmed she is single and showcased her good physical form to tackle the upcoming season

Joaquina Dueñas Tuesday, 18 November 2025, 12:41 Comenta Share

Paula Badosa visited 'La Revuelta' hosted by David Broncano, with whom she had a brief relationship in 2020. Both appeared amused and played along with their good rapport in a show filled with emotion and laughter, which also included a jab at Stéfanos Tsitsipas, the athlete's most recent ex.

Two hugs marked the presence of the Catalan-American at the Teatro Príncipe Gran Vía. The first was with Broncano himself after she presented him with her unique gifts: personalised trainers and a photograph. "My eyes hurt a bit whenever I watch the show and see the ones you wear, although today you're doing well," the tennis player remarked as she handed over the trainers. "When you tie them, you'll be able to read: top bloke," she explained, showing him the message inside the tongues.

"The other day I watched Rosalía's show, and you were boasting about having trained a professional tennis player," she continued. "Since you were boasting about having trained me, let it be clear that you did," she joked as she handed over the second gift: a photograph of the two playing tennis.

Another of the night's most touching moments came when Granada native Nieves Pueyos, chosen from the audience to sit in the show's popular bathtub, shared her story of overcoming adversity. Diagnosed with anorexia nervosa and depressive anxiety at 14, she was hospitalised for two years and discharged in 2024. Nieves explained, "Throughout the treatment and after my discharge, I have been writing poetry. I decided that a way to raise awareness about the illness was to write a book with all the poems," and she presented a copy of 'The Girl Who Stopped Eating Wanting' to Broncano.

The young Psychology student, now 19, wanted to clarify that "it's not a physical illness but a mental one, and we forget that." "I still have this disorder, but I'm managing it much better; I hardly have any thoughts, but it occupies every aspect of your life. I was left alone," she expressed, adding that the illness reaches a point where "you want to stop living."

A story that deeply moved Badosa, who felt a connection and went down to embrace the young woman, whispering in her ear: "Incredible story. You are an incredibly strong inspiration. I understand because I've been through tough times, but not half as tough as this. Thank you for sharing it."

Indeed, 2025 has not been the best year for the elite athlete: "I've had a tough year," she said. "I was playing very well. At first, I thought it was going to be my year. I was coming back from an injury and believed it. But it quickly slipped away. This sport is very physical, very mental, very demanding. I had a different back injury, a psoas injury, another tear..." she recalled.

Despite all the setbacks, she is determined to face 2026 with everything: "It's mentally tough. I start at the gym at 8 until 10. Then I go to the court for a couple of hours. In the afternoon, a couple more hours and then recovery. Six days a week." "In 2026, a new Paula begins. I go with a mix of calmness from having seen things with a bit more distance during this break, but also with a lot of eagerness," she announced.

2025 hasn't been her best year in love either. During her interview, she congratulated Rosalía on her new work, "especially for the song 'La Perla'," she commented with a laugh, hinting that she also has someone to dedicate it to. When it came to the classic questions, she confirmed her breakup with Tsitsipas, with whom she had an on-and-off relationship. "Now that I'm single, you want to know, don't you?" she asked, revealing that when it comes to sexual relationships, the situation is not "amazing," but neither is it "terrible."