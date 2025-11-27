Elian's British School of La Nucía inaugurates its new facilities for the 2025–26 academic year Elian's British School of La Nucía today celebrated the inauguration of its state-of-the-art facilities, designed to enhance learning, creativity, and the well-being of its students.

Elian's British School of La Nucía today celebrated the inauguration of its state-of-the-art facilities, designed to enhance learning, creativity, and the well-being of its students.

The event was presided over by Aatif Hassan, founder and president of Dukes Education; David Fitzgerald, CEO for Europe of Dukes Education; Chris Eversden, CEO of Dukes Education in Spain; James Batten, the school's Director; Sergio Villalba, Deputy Mayor and Councillor for Sports, Education, Urban Planning, and Social Centres of the La Nucía City Council; and representing the parents of the school's families, Adelina Balbuena was present.

The ceremony began with an address by the school's Director, James Batten. Aatif Hassan then took the floor, followed by Chris Eversden. The event concluded with the traditional ribbon-cutting, led by Aatif Hassan and the Head Students, Irene Navarro and María Lyashchenko.

All speeches highlighted the school's commitment to educational excellence, pedagogical innovation, and the holistic development of students.

During the day, attendees were able to tour the new classrooms and spaces, including:

- An Art room.

- A fully equipped Design and Technology (DT) room.

- A study room for International Baccalaureate (IB) students.

- A versatile courtyard for IB students with shaded areas and a calisthenics area for physical well-being.

These facilities have been created to foster creativity, collaboration, and personal development within the educational community, reinforcing Elian's commitment to a modern, inclusive, and stimulating learning environment.

Elian's British School of La Nucía celebrates the excellent reception of this event and remains committed to innovation, internationalisation, and the comprehensive education of its students, promoting educational experiences that prepare them to successfully face future challenges.

Dukes Education Spain

Empowering our students to live extraordinary lives

Dukes Education Spain is part of the international network of schools and educational centres of the British group Dukes Education, with more than 5,000 students and 450 employees across seven centres in Spain. The organisation focuses on providing a comprehensive and quality education, fostering the academic, cultural, and social development of students, helping them reach their full potential and discover the extraordinary that each can bring to the world.

