Recovered copper cable. PN/PLA

Electrician Arrested in Alicante for Stealing Over 600 Kilos of Copper from a Telecommunications Company

The suspect, employed by a maintenance company, exploited his position to steal cables from a site where he was working and sold them for 600 euros.

Óscar Bartual Bardisa

Alicante

Thursday, 23 October 2025, 10:25

The National Police, in collaboration with the Alicante Local Police, have arrested a maintenance worker from an electrical installations company in the city for stealing over 600 kilos of copper cable from a telecommunications company. The suspect used his job position to access the materials and later sold them for 600 euros to two other individuals.

The investigation began thanks to an operation by the Alicante Local Police. Officers discovered a person handling a large amount of copper cable on the street, attempting to cut it for transport. According to municipal sources, when caught, the individual tried to hide the material in the back of a van.

This suspect was one of the two buyers of the stolen cable, and the police operation led to the recovery of 30 rolls of copper cable and an additional loose quantity. Subsequently, the Judicial Police Group of the North Station of the National Police of Alicante took over the investigation.

Following the necessary inquiries, investigators learned that the cable belonged to a telecommunications company. This material came from an installation being dismantled by a third company for maintenance purposes.

Officers identified the electrician who stole the cable and later sold it to two individuals for 600 euros. In total, the recovered cable amounts to 612 kilos, valued at over 1,500 euros. It was returned to its rightful owner, and officers suspect the perpetrator may have sold an additional quantity that has not been located.

The facts have been reported to the Alicante Guard Court of Instruction, where the detainee will have to answer for an alleged theft offence.

