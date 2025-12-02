Electric Vehicle Registrations Surge by 103%

Patxi Fernández Tuesday, 2 December 2025, 13:45 Comenta Share

Electric vehicle registrations, including fully electric and plug-in hybrids, have doubled with a 103.1% increase, reaching 24,418 units. This brings the annual total to 228,127 units, marking a 95.9% growth.

22.8% of cars registered in the month were electrified, with plug-in hybrids showing a notable increase of 152.1%.

Despite these positive sales figures, AEDIVE and GANVAM expressed concern over the expiration of the Moves III Plan on December 31, urging the government to announce an immediate budget extension to meet growing demand and waiting lists.

In this context, they hope the upcoming Auto 2030 Plan will include ambitious measures to sustain this positive market trend.

By segment, fully electric vehicles (BEV) added 11,897 units in November, growing by 68.6%, and total 111,499 units annually, a 76.4% increase.

Ampliar Registrations of electrified vehicles AEDIVE

Meanwhile, plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEV) saw an even greater increase of 152.1% in the month, reaching 12,521 units, surpassing the cumulative sales of pure electric vehicles, with 116,628 units until November, a 119.2% rise.

In the key segment of passenger cars, 22.8% of the 94,124 registrations in November were electrified models (pure or plug-in).

Ampliar Brands and models with the most registrations in November GANVAM

Fully electric passenger cars grew by 63% in the month (9,611 units), while the annual total has reached 92,789 units, an 86.5% increase.

Other segments with notable growth included electric mopeds, which surged by 445% in November (660 units) thanks to the rental channel, reversing the trend in the annual total (+16.8%).

Electric vans also showed dynamism, rising by 132.9% in November (1,013 units) and accumulating an 86% increase over the year.