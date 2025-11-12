Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Two BYD models, a brand that has suffered due to the removal of subsidies FP

The End of Electric Vehicle Incentives in China Hits Sales

Juan Roig Valor

Wednesday, 12 November 2025, 08:05

Comenta

Car sales in China fell in October for the first time in over a year, amidst the gradual withdrawal of vehicle change incentive programs driven by local governments, adding to the factors that continue to affect demand.

According to data from the China Passenger Car Association (PCA), retail sales of passenger vehicles—including sedans, SUVs, and minivans—fell by 0.8% compared to the same month last year. Excluding the January drop caused by the Lunar New Year holidays, this is the first contraction since August 2024.

During the first ten months of the year, cumulative sales increased by 8.3%, according to PCA figures. However, the end of local vehicle change subsidies threatens to slow the market's pace.

Major provinces and cities, such as Shanghai, have reduced or eliminated incentives that offered thousands of yuan to those scrapping an old car. By October 22, more than ten million applications had been submitted for these programs.

The disappearance of these aids is compounded by structural problems, such as overproduction capacity and a prolonged price war that continues to squeeze manufacturers' margins. Although Beijing has tried to contain this aggressive competition, brands now face the challenge of meeting their annual sales targets without one of the main drivers of demand.

According to PCA Secretary General Cui Dongshu, the prolonged Golden Week holiday in October also influenced the monthly decline. Despite this, the cumulative growth of 8.3% so far this year suggests that the Chinese car market maintains a solid level of activity, albeit with increasing signs of slowdown.

This drop in sales is the latest in a string of bad news for BYD, the largest manufacturer in the Asian country. The company reported a second consecutive decline in its quarterly results after the Chinese government took action against its aggressive discounts, one of the most used tools in its commercial strategy.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 La Argentina de Messi realizará un entrenamiento abierto al público en Elche: fecha y horario
  2. 2 Todos los detalles de la Navidad en Alicante: encendido de luces e inauguración del Belén gigante
  3. 3 Cuándo y dónde ver a la Argentina de Messi durante su estancia en Alicante
  4. 4 Alicante activa la construcción de 220 nuevas viviendas de protección oficial en tres barrios
  5. 5 Un accidente de tráfico provoca retenciones de hasta cuatro kilómetros en la A-70 entre Elche y Alicante
  6. 6 Del bullicio al silencio: la zona de Diputación pierde el pulso comercial del centro de Alicante
  7. 7 El Hércules aún espera el ok de la Federación para inscribir al argelino Puch
  8. 8 La Navidad en Alicante estrenará campamento real mientras el Belén gigante busca nuevo hogar
  9. 9 Vueling lanza una campaña de descuentos con billetes a partir de 11 euros desde el aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche
  10. 10 El Ayuntamiento habilitará más de 60 plazas de aparcamiento gratuito en un barrio de Alicante

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante The End of Electric Vehicle Incentives in China Hits Sales

The End of Electric Vehicle Incentives in China Hits Sales