Paula Vázquez, with the mayor, Rubén Alfaro, during the donation of a pair of shoes to the Elda museum. TA

Elda welcomes Paula Vázquez to present her with the Best Dressed Woman in Spain award

The presenter signed the City Hall's Book of Honour, visited the factory of the Elda-based brand Magrit, and donated a pair of shoes to the Shoe Museum.

Alicante

Wednesday, 12 November 2025, 16:20

Paula Vázquez is now in Elda to receive her award tonight as the Best Dressed Woman in Spain 2025. She was welcomed by the city's mayor, Rubén Alfaro, and other members of the Municipal Corporation. She then signed the city's Book of Honour, symbolising her connection with the municipality, as she will become an ambassador for its footwear for a year.

The presenter had the opportunity to learn about the shoe-making process by visiting the Elda-based brand Magrit. At the factory, she toured the various production stages and exchanged views with the team, showing interest in the tradition, design, and innovation that characterise the local industry.

The day continued with an event at the Shoe Museum, where a reception was held in her honour. During this gathering, several Elda brands—Unisa, Magrit, Pedro García, Begoña Cervera, Lily Shoes, and Eva Castilla—presented her with exclusive pairs of shoes as a token of recognition. Additionally, the presenter toured the Museum's facilities and learned about its valuable collection dedicated to the history and evolution of footwear.

Another key moment was Paula Vázquez's donation of a pair of shoes to the Shoe Museum, fulfilling a tradition shared by all women awarded the Best Dressed Woman in Spain Prize. This symbolic gesture allows her style and personality to become part of the museum's permanent exhibition, where the pairs donated by the twenty honourees who have received this recognition are preserved.

Rubén Alfaro highlighted "the professionalism and significance of Paula Vázquez, a woman who is truly a pleasure to represent Elda's footwear. Today, Paula takes a piece of the heart of every Elda resident who has or has had any connection with this industry so dear to us."

According to Paula, shoes have always held a special meaning for her. "From a very young age, when I started my journey at Marcos Trabal's modelling school at just fifteen, shoes symbolised elegance, confidence, and the beginning of a dream," the presenter explained. She recalled with great emotion that at that time, she walked the runway in simple black satin shoes. Therefore, she decided to donate a pair of Pura López shoes as a way to pay tribute to her beginnings, to those first steps on a catwalk that marked the start of her career and her love for fashion.

Before the event concluded, Inescop technicians scanned the presenter's feet to create a personalised digital last.

