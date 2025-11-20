Elda undertakes improvements at Camara shelter: enhancing access and protection for this prehistoric cultural site The Town Council has applied for a grant under the Restaura 2025 Plan to co-finance the intervention

The Town Council of Elda, through the Department of Historical Heritage, has commenced the works related to the Conservation and Dissemination Project of the Camara rock art shelter. The aim is to ensure the preservation and enhancement of this unique site, declared a Site of Cultural Interest (BIC).

The actions, which began on October 20th, include improving access from the path that traverses the mountain, installing standardized fencing to reinforce the site's protection, and placing interpretative panels to facilitate understanding and dissemination of its historical significance.

The project has a total budget of 44,163.79 euros. Additionally, the Town Council has applied for a grant under the Restaura 2025 Plan to co-finance the intervention. The works are expected to be completed by the end of November.

The Councillor for Historical Heritage, Iñaki Pérez, stated that "the Camara shelter is an exceptional testimony of Levantine rock art and one of the most representative elements of Elda's historical heritage. Its protection and proper interpretation are essential to ensure its conservation and to bring its value closer to the public."

Moreover, the councillor emphasized the work carried out by the Town Council "aimed at the conservation, research, and dissemination of the municipality's cultural assets. In this way, we highlight its value so that the public can understand the significance of this Site of Cultural Interest. This project strengthens our commitment to accessible, protected heritage that is available for public knowledge and enjoyment."

The rock paintings of Camara are part of the valuable legacy of rock art in the Spanish Mediterranean arc and represent an essential element for understanding the prehistoric past of the Elda territory.