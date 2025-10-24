Elda strengthens maintenance of its municipal ecological gardens The council has invested just over 4,600 euros in this municipal resource, with nearly half funded by the Alicante Provincial Council

Elda City Council has received a grant from the Alicante Provincial Council amounting to €2,195, aimed at maintaining the Municipal Ecological Gardens. The funding has enabled the implementation of training and advisory actions for the plot users, as well as various maintenance and improvement tasks for the facilities.

The total project expenditure amounted to €4,668, of which 47% was financed by the Alicante Provincial Council, with the remainder covered by the Department of Environment's own funds, reaffirming its commitment to sustainability and the development of responsible cultivation spaces within the municipality.

Example of citizen participation

The Councillor for the Environment, Cristina Rodríguez Armigen, highlighted that "the municipal gardens are an example of how citizens can actively participate in caring for the environment and in the sustainable production of food. This grant has allowed us to continue improving the facilities and offer users quality training that directly impacts the health of the local ecosystem."

She also noted that "beyond their agricultural function, the gardens are spaces for meeting, learning, and respecting nature. From the Department of Environment, we will continue to promote initiatives that strengthen this community network and encourage sustainable habits."