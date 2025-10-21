Elda initiates procedures to acquire the historic Enrique Román chalet The purchase of the property will be finalised in 2026 and will be incorporated into Elda's heritage for use as municipal offices

El Ayuntamiento de Elda, through the Department of Heritage, has initiated procedures for the acquisition of Enrique Román's chalet, an iconic property located next to Plaza del Zapatero. This was announced on Tuesday morning by the area councillor, Fernando Gómez, who specified that once the purchase of the building and the plot on which it is located is completed, it will be incorporated into Elda's heritage for use as municipal offices.

The Municipal Plenary approved this morning, with the support of the PSOE, Elda para Todas, and PP groups, a credit modification that will allocate 300,000 euros for this acquisition during this fiscal year. The operation will be completed in the first quarter of next year with a final amount of just over 700,000 euros.

It should be noted that Enrique Román's chalet, located in the city centre, was built as a summer residence by the emerging shoemaking bourgeoisie of the city between 1920 and 1930 and features two floors, a basement, and a terrace. It is surrounded by a garden from which the ground floor is accessed. At the end of the Civil War, it was converted into a Children's Home to provide accommodation for orphaned children.

Furthermore, in the credit modifications approved this morning, it is also contemplated, among other decisions, to allocate 311,000 euros to comply with the TSJCV ruling on the PRI of La Jaud.

Additionally, Fernando Gómez clarified that "none of the investments to be made with the credit modifications approved today are included in the European fund subsidies requested by the City Council, as the opposition has suggested during the Plenary."

Fernando Gómez explained that the file approved this morning is financed with "income from the Participation in State Taxes, with a contribution of 1.4 million euros. This contribution is greater thanks to the good financial health of the State and also to the city's demographic growth, which allows us to opt for more income from the Government of Spain."

The Councillor for Finance and Contracting explained that "the financing also comes from reductions in other budget items of different departments. Specifically, after the bidding of various contracts, the low bids have allowed funds to be available for incorporation in this last quarter."

Gómez highlighted that "the government team has a plan for our city and, as you have seen with these credit modifications, we continue to execute it so that the people of Elda live in a much better city."

"This economic injection," continued the Councillor for Finance, "can only be made with budgetary discipline and good execution. Unlike other municipalities, today we comply with all fiscal rules, budgetary stability, and the spending rule. We have a healthy City Council that complies with financial sustainability, with a good average payment to suppliers and zero debt."