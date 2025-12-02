Elda celebrates Human Rights Week with a comprehensive programme The events will culminate on Saturday, December 13th with a fair featuring the city's NGOs

P.S. Elda Tuesday, 2 December 2025, 15:40 Comenta Share

Elda City Council, through the Department of Solidarity, is once again organising Human Rights Week, an event that includes a wide range of activities culminating on Saturday, December 13th with the Human Rights Fair, featuring the city's NGOs.

The Councillor for Solidarity, Anabel García, presented an event that "is essential in the municipal calendar and a firm commitment of this Department of Solidarity to awareness, international cooperation, and the defence of human dignity."

During the programme presentation, Anabel García was accompanied by Juan Vera (Farfanías and ACAE), Pablo Vélez (ACCI), and Bedia and Rabab (Women of the Sahrawi People).

Ampliar

The councillor recalled that "once again, following the proposals of the Sectoral Council of Solidarity, we have prepared a diverse, participatory, and deeply enriching programme to commemorate International Human Rights Day, which we celebrate every December 10th."

Anabel García thanked "all the organisations, groups, and individuals who make this week possible. Our municipality boasts an exemplary associative network, of which we are proud, and whose work is essential for solidarity to be a real value in our city."

Exhibition with a female touch

The programme will kick off on Tuesday, December 9th at 7:00 PM at the Civic and Youth Centre with the opening of the exhibition 'Self-portraits with a Woman's Eyes: Right to Equality', organised by the ACAE Painting Workshop and accompanied by a performance by the Allegro choir. An exhibition that advocates equality as a central pillar of human rights.

Ampliar

On Wednesday, December 10th, in the morning, educational centres in the city will participate in a reading of manifestos, promoting reflection on human rights among students and fostering education in values from an early age. That same day, starting at 8:00 PM, the cultural event 'Right to Freedom. Castelar against the Chains', organised by the Farfanías Association, in collaboration with the Youth Department's Theatre Workshop and the ACAE Active Reading Workshop, will be held at the Castelar Theatre.

Cinema for reflection

On Friday, December 12th, starting at 6:00 PM at the Paurides Foundation, Amnesty International Elda-Petrer will screen the film 'Land of Blood', a film that invites reflection on the rights violated in different parts of the world.

Finally, on Saturday, December 13th, starting at 10:00 AM, the Sagasta Square will host the traditional Solidarity Fair, a day with solidarity stands where numerous local NGOs will showcase their work in the field of international cooperation.

Anabel García explained that "we will also have: solidarity breakfast, manifesto readings, ambient music, and children's activities. In short, a festive morning, open to all citizens, that allows us to get to know the solidarity work of our entities up close."

The participating NGOs are: ACCI, Amnesty International, Anawin, Cáritas Interparroquial, Consignas Solidarias, Red Cross, FAVE, Karit, Manos Unidas, Oasis, and Proclade. Additionally, Women of the Sahrawi People, Farfanías Association–ACAE Reading and Painting Workshop have joined.