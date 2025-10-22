Elda awards the construction of the new modern and sustainable Local Police headquarters The project, part of the 'Elda parte de ti' plan, aims to enhance citizen service and municipal energy efficiency

The new headquarters of the Local Police in Elda will be a modern, sustainable building tailored to citizens' needs.

Ismael Martinez Elda Wednesday, 22 October 2025, 13:40

The Elda City Council, through the Department of Public Space, has taken a decisive step in the construction of the new Local Police headquarters after awarding the project, which will be built on its current site over an area of 1,500 square metres.

The works, set to begin in the coming weeks, will provide the police force with a modern, sustainable, and accessible building designed to improve the working conditions of the officers and offer more efficient and closer service to the public.

The new headquarters will adapt all its spaces to the needs of people with functional diversity, ensuring comfortable and safe service. Additionally, it will incorporate the latest communication technology, allowing for a quicker response to emergencies and more coordinated and effective action.

The building will be constructed with sustainable materials to reduce environmental impact and carbon footprint. It will feature solar panels on the roof and an aerothermal system providing efficient heating and cooling, achieving an A-class energy certification.

Another innovative aspect will be its modular construction system, ensuring durability and allowing for future expansions or adaptations. The building will include a meeting room with a capacity for over 150 people, administrative offices, and specific departments for Accident Reports, Viogen, and Tutor Agent.

With a 12-month execution period, the works will be carried out by Tenada Nueva S.L., with a budget of 2,892,580.88 euros. The project is part of the 'Elda parte de ti' investment plan, driven by the local government to transform the city in terms of accessibility, sustainability, green spaces, children's leisure, and urban heritage conservation.

The Mayor of Elda, Rubén Alfaro, highlighted that "the construction of a new Local Police headquarters will place Elda at the forefront with cutting-edge, modern, and more efficient facilities, providing better service to residents who need the help and service of our officers."

Alfaro added that "technological improvement will also play a significant role in this intervention, reducing response time to emergencies and risk situations, as every second is crucial in these cases."

The mayor also emphasized the importance of police work: "Our officers are on the front line every day, the first to arrive to provide help and those who offer that crucial sense of security and peace of mind when it is most needed. These new facilities will allow them to work more comfortably and provide more personalized and quality service."

Meanwhile, the Councillor for Public Space, José Antonio Amat, noted that "this intervention highlights the significance of the 'Elda parte de ti' investment plan in modernizing the city and preserving its heritage." He explained that "all the works we are promoting aim to improve the living conditions of residents, making Elda a more comfortable, accessible, modern, safe, and sustainable city."