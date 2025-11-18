Elche seeks the most spectacular Christmas shop windows: €10,000 in prizes The municipal contest encourages local businesses to transform their facades with festive proposals and compete for rewards in both categories

The Christmas contest invites shops and hospitality businesses in Elche to transform their shop windows with creative proposals this festive season.

Ismael Martinez Elche Tuesday, 18 November 2025, 14:40 Comenta Share

Elche City Council, through the Department of Commerce and Hospitality, has launched a new edition of the 2025 Christmas Window Dressing and Commercial Decoration Contest. This initiative aims to promote creativity, beautify the city during the holidays, and boost economic activity both in the urban area and in the outlying districts.

The area councillor, Caridad Martínez, explained that the contest maintains its two categories (Commerce and Hospitality) and will be endowed with €10,000 in prizes, divided into €5,000 per category. In each category, four awards will be granted:

• First prize: €2,000

• Second prize: €1,500

• Third prize: €1,000

• Fourth prize: €500

Martínez added that the shop windows must remain decorated from December 5 to January 5, and registrations can be made until December 9, once the rules are published in the Official Gazette of the Province (BOP), expected next week. To formalise participation, it will be necessary to submit the corresponding form and three photographs of the already decorated establishment.

The jury will evaluate aspects such as commercial image, originality, lighting, innovation, quality, and the ability to convey the Christmas spirit. Small and medium-sized enterprises, self-employed individuals, and legal entities with a physical establishment in Elche, open to the public and located at street level, can register, provided the decoration contains elements typical of Christmas.

The jury's decision will be announced on December 18, and from December 9, the Department of Commerce will publish the complete list of registered establishments on the municipal website so that the public can visit them and enjoy the Christmas shop windows throughout the campaign.