Rendering of the new Jayton cultural centre. TA

Elche Provisionally Awards Construction of New Jayton Cultural Centre

The project, with an investment of nearly 14 million euros, is set to commence in early 2026

Pau Sellés

Elche

Thursday, 30 October 2025, 13:35

Progress in Elche for the Jayton cultural centre project. The Local Government Board approved the provisional awarding of the construction works for the future infrastructure this Thursday, marking it as one of the most significant projects in the transformation of the Carrús neighbourhood.

The execution of the works has been provisionally awarded for 13.9 million euros to the company UTE Alcudia Servicios y Obras e Involucra. The project has an execution period of 18 months, with the works expected to begin in early 2026 and conclude in the summer of 2027.

This announcement was made by the mayor, Pablo Ruz, who also stated that "Jayton will be a key element in the complete transformation of the neighbourhood, joining initiatives such as those on José García Ferrández and Ausiàs March streets or the Primero de Mayo police station. We want the largest public investment we have made in this term to be directed towards Carrús, as it is the best way to demonstrate our commitment to its residents."

This is how the future cultural centre will look. TA

The cultural centre project will provide the neighbourhood with modern facilities of 4,400 square metres built on the former Jayton site. It will feature an auditorium for 500 people, a cinema with 130 seats, a multipurpose room of 155 square metres, and nearly 1,000 square metres dedicated to municipal offices. Additionally, it includes a large stage with a 300 square metre surface, a two-storey café, and two basements with parking for 170 spaces under surveillance.

The building will be divided into two separate volumes, one designated for the auditorium in a rectangular shape at the north of the plot, and another linear block of three floors dedicated to administrative offices with a multipurpose room. It will feature a large open plaza facing Novelda Avenue, connecting with the green area through the street separating the two blocks, and the construction will involve the urbanisation of the neighbourhood's surroundings opposite this avenue.

Funding "guaranteed"

Meanwhile, the Councillor for Contracting, Claudio Guilabert, explained that the project's funding is "fully guaranteed despite the Spanish government's rejection of the European funds requested by the Elche City Council".

In this regard, Guilabert detailed that the investment has been secured through "the reallocation of 1.3 million euros from the Alicante Provincial Council's Plan Planifica, initially intended for children's park renovations, which will now go to the Parks and Gardens outsourcing tender, or to the Curtidores street project to be carried out in 2027, both also guaranteed".

