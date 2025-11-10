The Elche Medieval Festival Celebrates its 30th Anniversary with Record Attendance and Artistic Success The 'Nit Màgica' by Xarxa Teatre and a concert inspired by epic sagas concluded a historic edition

Elche's Medieval Festival concluded its 30th edition last weekend with a resounding success in terms of attendance, participation, and artistic quality. Under the theme Celebratio, the festival offered an intense programme over three weeks, filling the streets and squares of Elche's centre with history, music, theatre, and fire, establishing itself as one of the most emblematic cultural events of the autumn in Elche.

The Councillor for Culture and Tourism, Irene Ruiz, highlighted that "the Elche Medieval Festival is a benchmark after 30 editions and has become an unmissable event for locals and visitors alike." She also noted that "extending its duration to three weekends has allowed us to give greater prominence to the Misteri d'Elx and boost the influx of public and tourists to the city."

The grand finale to nearly a month of activities was marked by the impressive 'Nit Màgica' fire run by Xarxa Teatre, transforming the city into a spectacle of fire and emotion. Earlier, a packed Plaça de Baix enjoyed the concert 'Fantastic Kingdoms: Rings and Dragons' by the Valencia String Quartet, which offered a musical journey through the sagas 'Game of Thrones' and 'The Lord of the Rings', enveloped in a magical atmosphere and candlelight.

The thirtieth edition of the festival was marked by a diverse and high-quality programme, featuring offerings ranging from classical theatre to contemporary dance, Celtic music, and the poetic street parade 'Nomadesh'. Among the most notable performances were 'La lengua en pedazos', 'El poeta soldado', and the award-winning 'Farra' by the National Classical Theatre Company.

The festival also offered a space for family audiences with school performances, as well as parallel activities such as the exhibition '30 Festivals in Posters', workshops, literary presentations, and the Off Festival, which provided an alternative and experimental perspective to the main programme.

Thirty years after its inception, the Elche Medieval Festival reaffirms its spirit of fusion between tradition and modernity, keeping alive the cultural flame that has made it a reference in the Valencian performing arts scene.