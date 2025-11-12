Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Students from IES Severo Ochoa and Councillor Caridad Martínez present the 'a2pasos' website to support local commerce. A.E.

Elche launches 'a2pasos' website to boost and showcase local commerce

The platform created by students from IES Severo Ochoa allows users to locate nearby businesses through an interactive map

Ismael Martinez

Elche

Wednesday, 12 November 2025, 14:10

Elche City Council has unveiled the new 'a2pasos' website, a platform designed to promote local commerce and facilitate citizens' access to municipal businesses. The tool was developed by Vocational Training students in Commerce, Marketing, and IT from IES Severo Ochoa, in collaboration with the Department of Commerce.

Councillor Caridad Martínez stated, "The website is created by Vocational Training students because we believe it is essential to develop new initiatives and for young people to contribute to the city."

The application operates through an interactive map displaying the location of affiliated businesses, along with a brief description and contact details, enabling users to easily locate and directly visit the establishments.

Currently, the platform already features nearly a hundred registered businesses and includes a link for new businesses to join the project through a simple registration form.

Mercedes Valero, the director of IES Severo Ochoa, highlighted that "such projects demonstrate that Vocational Training is increasingly enriched when learning is combined with public service for the entire society."

With this initiative, Elche takes another step towards the digitalisation of small businesses and the involvement of students in real projects with local impact.

