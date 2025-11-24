Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente Cuatro líneas del autobús de Alicante cambian sus recorridos por la peatonalización de la plaza del Ayuntamiento
The Elche City Council unanimously approves naming the new Inclusive Sports Hall after gymnasts Sara Marín and María Díez. A.E.

Elche's Inclusive Sports Hall to be Named After Gymnasts Sara Marín and María Díez

The City Council acknowledges the achievements of two world champion athletes from Elche at the Trisome Games

Ismael Martínez

Elche

Monday, 24 November 2025, 13:55

Comenta

Elche City Council has unanimously approved the Mayor's proposal to name the new Inclusive Sports Hall after local gymnasts Sara Marín and María Díez, in recognition of their sporting achievements. Both athletes reached the pinnacle of their discipline, becoming world champions at the Trisome Games in 2018 and 2022, respectively.

The Mayor of Elche, Pablo Ruz, praised the achievements of these "two extraordinary gymnasts, two women who are a source of pride for all the people of Elche and magnificent examples of all the good that sport promotes, particularly in the field of disability."

Ruz explained that the proposal was presented after withdrawing the initial name due to a lack of consensus, following suggestions from media, social networks, political groups, sports clubs, and interested individuals. The aim, he noted, is "to remove this issue from political debate, avoid confrontation, and ensure that the name of the sports hall near l'Aljub becomes a space for unity and consensus."

The Mayor further emphasized that "today is a good day for the city and for you; today the city has shown that it wants to tell the whole world that you are champions, brave, dedicated, and committed to sport, and that you have highlighted disability in a fair and coherent manner."

Follow TODO Alicante's channel on WhatsApp

Additionally, Ruz highlighted the municipal government's commitment to inclusion policies, recalling the creation of the Disability Department during this term, the incorporation of people with disabilities into the City Council's workforce for the first time, and the ongoing relationship with entities that promote these values.

Meanwhile, Vox spokesperson Aurora Rodil expressed "satisfaction and joy" that the new inclusive sports hall will bear the names of these two athletes. "Congratulations, brave ones," she added.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 La Aemet activa la alerta amarilla este lunes en la provincia de Alicante
  2. 2 Vientos de 129 kilómetros por hora sacuden un municipio de Alicante horas antes de que la Aemet active la alerta amarilla
  3. 3 La plaza del Ayuntamiento de Alicante se vuelve peatonal para siempre: así cambia el corazón de la ciudad
  4. 4 Los primeros copos de nieve asoman en las montañas de un municipio de Alicante
  5. 5 Un coche arde en plena carretera N-332 de Torrevieja tras ser embestido por detrás
  6. 6 Roba el aire acondicionado de un colegio de Alicante y deja su documento de identidad como pista
  7. 7 ¡Aviso a pasajeros! El Tram de Alicante corta el servicio en estas cinco paradas por obras en las vías
  8. 8 Muere una mujer en un accidente de tráfico en Sax
  9. 9 Huelga de los trenes Iryo entre Alicante y Madrid durante el Black Friday y el puente de diciembre
  10. 10 Detenido por conducir un camión sin carné ni papeles en El Campello y la empresa se expone a una multa de hasta 100.000 euros

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Elche's Inclusive Sports Hall to be Named After Gymnasts Sara Marín and María Díez

Elche&#039;s Inclusive Sports Hall to be Named After Gymnasts Sara Marín and María Díez