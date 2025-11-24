Elche's Inclusive Sports Hall to be Named After Gymnasts Sara Marín and María Díez The City Council acknowledges the achievements of two world champion athletes from Elche at the Trisome Games

Ismael Martínez Elche Monday, 24 November 2025, 13:55

Elche City Council has unanimously approved the Mayor's proposal to name the new Inclusive Sports Hall after local gymnasts Sara Marín and María Díez, in recognition of their sporting achievements. Both athletes reached the pinnacle of their discipline, becoming world champions at the Trisome Games in 2018 and 2022, respectively.

The Mayor of Elche, Pablo Ruz, praised the achievements of these "two extraordinary gymnasts, two women who are a source of pride for all the people of Elche and magnificent examples of all the good that sport promotes, particularly in the field of disability."

Ruz explained that the proposal was presented after withdrawing the initial name due to a lack of consensus, following suggestions from media, social networks, political groups, sports clubs, and interested individuals. The aim, he noted, is "to remove this issue from political debate, avoid confrontation, and ensure that the name of the sports hall near l'Aljub becomes a space for unity and consensus."

The Mayor further emphasized that "today is a good day for the city and for you; today the city has shown that it wants to tell the whole world that you are champions, brave, dedicated, and committed to sport, and that you have highlighted disability in a fair and coherent manner."

Additionally, Ruz highlighted the municipal government's commitment to inclusion policies, recalling the creation of the Disability Department during this term, the incorporation of people with disabilities into the City Council's workforce for the first time, and the ongoing relationship with entities that promote these values.

Meanwhile, Vox spokesperson Aurora Rodil expressed "satisfaction and joy" that the new inclusive sports hall will bear the names of these two athletes. "Congratulations, brave ones," she added.