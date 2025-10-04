Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Elche CF fans bid farewell to the players before the match in Vitoria. IM

Elche Fans Rally Behind Team Before Vitoria Trip

Hundreds of supporters gathered at Martínez Valero to bid farewell to the players, who remain unbeaten in the league with three wins and four draws.

Ismael Martínez

Elche

Saturday, 4 October 2025, 18:30

Elche CF fans gathered en masse at the Martínez Valero Stadium on Saturday, demonstrating the team's current strong form. At 5:30 PM, the franjiverde supporters came together to see off their players before their journey to Vitoria, where they will face Deportivo Alavés this Sunday.

The fans' response reflects the excitement generated by an impeccable start to the season: the Elche team remains undefeated, having secured three victories and four draws in their initial league matches. This streak has restored confidence and enthusiasm among the supporters.

Among the most cheered figures was coach Eder Sarabia, who received a warm show of affection from the fans. One of the most striking banners read a direct message to the club: 'I would give my life for you'.

The trip to Vitoria is thus accompanied by an extra push from the fans, who have once again demonstrated that their unwavering support is the best engine to continue extending the unbeaten streak.

