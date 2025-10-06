Elche to Face UD Los Garres in Copa del Rey Debut The match is likely to be held at the Nueva Condomina to facilitate fan travel

T. A. Elche Monday, 6 October 2025, 15:35 Comenta Share

Elche has learned its first opponent in the 2025/26 Copa del Rey. The team will face Unión Deportiva Los Garres, a club from Murcia's Preferente Autonómica, in the tournament's first round. The match is expected to take place at the Nueva Condomina between Tuesday, October 28, and Thursday, October 30.

The draw, held this Monday at the Ciudad del Fútbol in Las Rozas, paired Elche CF, a LaLiga EA Sports team, with a lower-tier opponent, following the competition's format that aims to bring clubs from across the country together.

UD Los Garres, competing in Preferente Autonómica, will approach this historic encounter with the excitement of hosting a top-flight club. For Elche, it marks the beginning of a new journey in the Copa del Rey, a competition that unites Spanish football and one the team approaches with ambition and the goal of advancing through the rounds.

Meanwhile, Elche CF academy player Adam Boayar experienced an unforgettable moment last weekend, making his LaLiga EA Sports debut with the first team. The young forward came on in the 85th minute against Deportivo Alavés, joining the ranks of academy graduates who have represented Elche CF in Spain's top division.

Adam Boayar had previously debuted with the first team in the Second Division and has been part of the first-team dynamics for three seasons, consistently progressing and showcasing his talent and potential.

Internationally, with Morocco's Under-20 team, Adam Boayar joined Elche CF in his final year as a youth player and has successfully navigated the various stages of the club's academy to reach this milestone in his career.

With this debut, Elche CF once again underscores the importance of its youth system and its commitment to nurturing young talents who, trained in the academy, make the leap to professional football.