The mortal remains of Diego Quiles were received at the Basilica of Santa Maria, where a mass was held in his memory.
The mortal remains of Diego Quiles were received at the Basilica of Santa Maria, where a mass was held in his memory. T.A.

Elche bids farewell to Diego Quiles in an emotional funeral mass at the Basilica of Santa Maria

Family, friends, and club representatives gather for the final farewell to the former president, a symbol of a pivotal era in Elche's history

Ismael Martinez

Elche

Tuesday, 28 October 2025, 17:11

Comenta

The Basilica of Santa Maria hosted the funeral of Diego Quiles Navarro, former president of Elche CF and a key figure in the club's history, on Tuesday morning. At eleven o'clock sharp, his mortal remains arrived at the temple, where they were received by the priest and honorary citizen of the city, José Antonio Valero, who welcomed the coffin at the main entrance. With the organ playing in the background, the coffin was carried on the shoulders of his family to the main altar.

The temple was filled to capacity, reflecting the affection and admiration Quiles inspired among the people of Elche. During the homily, the communications director of Elche CF spoke to praise his legacy and recall his crucial role in saving the club, to which he dedicated much of his life.

As a tribute, the club has confirmed that a minute's silence will be observed at the next match at the Martínez Valero against Real Sociedad, while in this week's games (the Copa del Rey and the visit to FC Barcelona), players will wear black armbands in mourning for the passing of one of the most important presidents in the history of Elche CF.

The farewell to Diego Quiles was as well-attended as his memorable proclamation at the Gran Teatro, when he assumed the presidency to prevent the club's disappearance. With his passing, the city of Elche loses one of its great footwear entrepreneurs and a beacon of sport and Elche identity.

