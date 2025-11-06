Elche begins comprehensive transformation of Porta de la Morera street and its historic surroundings The project includes a single platform, new lighting, trees, and accessibility improvements in a key heritage area

Ismael Martinez Elche Thursday, 6 November 2025, 14:10

Elche's mayor, Pablo Ruz, has announced the comprehensive renovation of Porta de la Morera street and its surroundings, one of the areas with the highest heritage value in the municipality, where the Palmeral Museum, Huerto del Cura Hotel, and Huerto del Cura Garden are located.

The project, with an investment of 1.1 million euros and a six-month execution period, includes the creation of a single platform that unifies the pavement and improves accessibility, as well as the planting of trees, the renewal of public lighting, and the reorganization of parking.

The works will extend from Eugenio d'Ors street, at the height of Huerto de Ripoll, to Antonio Sansano Fenoll and Beethoven streets, reaching the Hiladora site. In this last street, parking spaces will be removed, while in Porta de la Morera they will be doubled by changing from line to battery arrangement, thus meeting a neighborhood demand.

Ampliar Images of the renovation project. T.A.

The mayor highlighted that "this place will undergo a significant transformation, as its current state shows considerable deterioration." He also noted that it is a project aimed at "turning Elche's most important heritage street into a road that meets the city's heritage, neighborhood, and tourist needs."

The action is pending final authorization from the Conselleria de Cultura, and it is expected that the works will begin at the start of 2026, once the Christmas holidays are over, with the aim of minimizing inconvenience to residents and visitors.