Mayor Pablo Ruz and PIMESA officials formalise the layout of the building with 76 affordable homes in Travalón. T.A.

Elche advances 76 affordable rental homes in Travalón for young people

The City Council promotes a new building with limited prices, economical garages, and a pioneering model to expand the municipal public park

Ismael Martínez

Elche

Monday, 1 December 2025, 13:20

Comenta

Elche City Council presented on December 1st the layout of a building with 76 affordable rental homes in the Travalón neighbourhood, a project driven by Pimesa which, according to Mayor Pablo Ruz, represents "a decisive step to expand the housing offer aimed at the young people of Elche." The building, covering 6,300 m², also includes two large commercial premises on the ground floor and 75 parking spaces.

The types include apartments ranging from 46 to 82 m², distributed into 10 three-bedroom homes, 54 two-bedroom homes, and 12 one-bedroom homes. Ruz stated that the works "were initiated and accredited since June," allowing "to guarantee funding and progress without delays in the development of the building."

The mayor detailed a "truly affordable" price range, with rents starting from 221 euros per month for the smallest homes up to 570 euros for the largest ones. Garage spaces will range from 65 to 109 euros per month, always adjusted to the applicant's personal income. Access conditions will be published between May and June 2026, at which time the list of interested parties will be activated.

Images from the event held in Travalón, where the City Council detailed prices, timelines, and features of the new affordable rental building. T.A.
This project adds to other ongoing allocation processes, such as the 150 homes around El Corte Inglés, as part of the municipal strategy to expand the public park. Ruz has indicated that the council is already working on "legal formulas" to transform dotational plots into land for protected housing, a mechanism that would allow new spaces to be enabled without the need for additional developments. "It's not easy, but it's viable and legally sound," he stated.

From Pimesa, its manager, Antonio Martínez, highlighted the pioneering nature of the initiative. He explains that the Travalón building will be the first to be incorporated into the municipal rental housing park, offering different housing options for young people. He also notes that the project does not have European funding, although it maintains strict construction and energy standards. "It will be an efficient building and aesthetically competitive with its surroundings," he assures.

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

With this layout, the City Council consolidates a policy aimed at generating affordable housing through public-private collaboration, leveraging available land and ensuring limited prices at a time of strong real estate tension.

