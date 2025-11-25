Eight Charts to Illustrate Gender Violence Data Since 2003, 1,333 women have been murdered by their partners or ex-partners, along with 65 minors, leaving 489 orphaned.

Since 2023, the first year of study, 1,333 women have been murdered by their partners or ex-partners, and 489 minors have been left orphaned. In 2004, the current law against gender violence was published, describing this scourge as "a manifestation of discrimination, inequality, and power relations of men over women, exercised by those who are or have been their spouses or those who are or have been linked to them by similar affective relationships, even without cohabitation."

Today, November 25th, International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, we gather some data:

38 women murdered by gender violence so far this year

According to data from the Statistical Portal of the Government Delegation against Gender Violence until November, 38 women have been murdered by their partners or ex-partners this year. It is the lowest figure since records began—in 2007, twice as many women died at the hands of their partners or ex-partners—but more than three women are still murdered each month.

Three gender-based murders each month

This month, four women have been murdered in Spain by their partners or ex-partners. Although the figures show a sustained long-term reduction, month-by-month analysis reveals fluctuations with three particularly devastating moments in the last five years: in June 2021, December 2022, and September 2023, 10 women died from gender violence in 30 days.

63% of victims are under 50 years old

Regarding age, the data shows that lethal violence primarily affects women in the central stages of their lives (most women murdered this year were between 41 and 51 years old, 63%). However, deaths are also observed in older age groups, such as those aged 51 to 60 and 71 to 84, both with five victims, and cases decrease significantly among the younger, with only one victim aged 18 to 20 and none between 15 and 17.

More than 4,500 electronic bracelets for abusers active

As of September 2025, there are more than 4,500 electronic bracelets for abusers active, according to data from the Government Delegation against Gender Violence. The highest rate of active devices per million women aged 15 and over by autonomous communities is recorded in Andalusia (431), followed by the Canary Islands (379.6).

63% of murdered women were born in Spain

In absolute terms, victims born in Spain are still more numerous, but the gap between the two groups has narrowed over time. In 2025, 63% of women murdered by their partners or ex-partners were born in Spain.

Since 2012, 65 minors murdered by gender violence

Since 2013, the Government has recorded and provided data on minors who are victims of gender violence. There are 65. Three of them have been murdered by their mothers' partners or ex-partners in the last year.

Every day, 370 reports of gender violence are filed

In Spain, 370 reports of gender violence are filed every day. Until September 2025, according to data from the General Council of the Judiciary, 99,762 reports have been filed. In previous years, the total number has approached 200,000 reports (545 per day). According to data from the State Attorney General's Office, only 0.03% of reports are false.

More than 100,000 inquiries to 016 annually

The number of inquiries to 016 and other communication channels about gender violence has been increasing in recent years. According to data from the Government Delegation Against Gender Violence of the Ministry of Equality until October 31st, more than 100,000 inquiries have been made, mostly by phone, although increasingly also via the WhatsApp service (600 000 016).