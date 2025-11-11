Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente Un lotero desvela que el 'calvo' de la Lotería de Navidad murió hace más de un año
Selected interpreters will work in publicly-owned educational centres. TA

Education Announces Sign Language Interpreter Pool to Enhance Classroom Inclusion

Applicants must pass a practical interpretation test and a theoretical exam

Pau Sellés

Alicante

Tuesday, 11 November 2025, 17:05

Comenta

La Conselleria de Educación, Cultura, Universidades y Empleo has announced the creation of a pool of sign language interpreters, as revealed in Tuesday's publication in the Diari Oficial de la Generalitat Valenciana (DOGV).

The aim of this initiative is to promote educational inclusion for students with hearing disabilities attending public educational centres in the Valencian Community.

Specifically, this initiative seeks to ensure that students with hearing disabilities have the necessary resources to fully participate in the educational environment, promoting "equal opportunities, personal autonomy, and academic development under equitable conditions," as highlighted by the Generalitat in a statement.

Required Qualifications

Eligible candidates must hold a higher technical vocational qualification. Additionally, applicants must pass a practical interpretation test and a theoretical exam related to educational regulations and knowledge concerning hearing disabilities.

Selected interpreters will work in publicly-owned educational centres, closely collaborating with teachers and guidance teams to facilitate communication and learning for deaf or hearing-impaired students.

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

The application period will remain open until 24th November, and the complete terms can be found on the website of the Conselleria de Educación, Cultura, Universidades y Empleo.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Papelería Eutimio: 90 años de historia en el corazón de Alicante
  2. 2 La Argentina de Messi se instala en la provincia de Alicante
  3. 3 Los vecinos del PAU 1 de Alicante tienen miedo: botellón y «rituales satánicos» en el parque Juan Pablo II
  4. 4 La Argentina de Messi realizará un entrenamiento abierto al público en Elche: fecha y horario
  5. 5 Cuándo y dónde ver a la Argentina de Messi durante su estancia en Alicante
  6. 6 EasyJet lanza su campaña de descuentos más ambiciosa para volar desde el aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche con motivo de su 30º aniversario
  7. 7 Malestar en la afición del Hércules por el precio de las entradas para Elda
  8. 8 Del bullicio al silencio: la zona de Diputación pierde el pulso comercial del centro de Alicante
  9. 9 Estas dos calles de Alicante sufrirán cortes de luz de hasta seis horas
  10. 10 De palacete histórico a espacio de revista: así es el nuevo Centro 14 de Alicante tras las obras

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Education Announces Sign Language Interpreter Pool to Enhance Classroom Inclusion

Education Announces Sign Language Interpreter Pool to Enhance Classroom Inclusion