Education Announces Sign Language Interpreter Pool to Enhance Classroom Inclusion Applicants must pass a practical interpretation test and a theoretical exam

Pau Sellés Alicante Tuesday, 11 November 2025, 17:05 Comenta Share

La Conselleria de Educación, Cultura, Universidades y Empleo has announced the creation of a pool of sign language interpreters, as revealed in Tuesday's publication in the Diari Oficial de la Generalitat Valenciana (DOGV).

The aim of this initiative is to promote educational inclusion for students with hearing disabilities attending public educational centres in the Valencian Community.

Specifically, this initiative seeks to ensure that students with hearing disabilities have the necessary resources to fully participate in the educational environment, promoting "equal opportunities, personal autonomy, and academic development under equitable conditions," as highlighted by the Generalitat in a statement.

Required Qualifications

Eligible candidates must hold a higher technical vocational qualification. Additionally, applicants must pass a practical interpretation test and a theoretical exam related to educational regulations and knowledge concerning hearing disabilities.

Selected interpreters will work in publicly-owned educational centres, closely collaborating with teachers and guidance teams to facilitate communication and learning for deaf or hearing-impaired students.

The application period will remain open until 24th November, and the complete terms can be found on the website of the Conselleria de Educación, Cultura, Universidades y Empleo.