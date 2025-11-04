Education Announces Resumption of Classes at EASDA in Alicante Next Monday Classes have been conducted online since mid-October due to a flea infestation.

Education, Culture, Universities, and Employment Department has announced that classes will resume in person at the School of Art and Higher Design of Alicante (EASDA) on Monday following measures taken to eradicate a flea infestation.

Representatives from the Campanar department held a meeting on Tuesday to provide the educational community with all the information regarding the actions taken. Classes will resume in person next Monday after the completion of disinsection and cleaning tasks, scheduled for Thursday and Friday this week.

The Director of the Higher Institute of Artistic Education (ISEACV), Fani Blanch, explained that an exhaustive treatment is being carried out to eradicate this infestation, a lengthy process due to the nature of these insects, which began in mid-October as soon as the situation at the school was known.

She highlighted that after the initial action, it was deemed necessary to conduct another fumigation to eradicate the infestation and ensure the elimination of subsequent eggs and larvae.

De-fleaing Stray Cats

Additionally, Fani Blanch noted that a protocol has been organized by the Alicante City Council to control and de-flea stray cats in the school's exterior areas. "The Education Department and the Alicante City Council are working in coordination to return to normalcy next week, following the recommendations and reports of the municipal veterinarian," she stated.

Currently, EASDA classes are being conducted online, and after fumigation tasks, once the infestation is completely eradicated, cleaning will be carried out on Thursday and Friday to resume in-person educational activities at the centre next Monday, prioritizing the well-being of the entire educational community.

The meeting was attended by the Director of the Higher Institute of Artistic Education of the Valencian Community ISEACV, Fani Blanch, along with the Territorial Directorate of Alicante and the inspection, the school's management team, as well as five students representing the school's student body, the Health Department head of the City Council, and the company conducting the fumigation treatment.