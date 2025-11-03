Ebro s900: A New Benchmark in the SUV Class

We have an exclusive first look at the flagship model from the Spanish brand, featuring a plug-in hybrid engine with 140 kilometres of range and seven seats inside.

Nacho Martín-Loeches Monday, 3 November 2025, 00:06 Comenta Share

Motor journalists travel extensively, sometimes to nearby and local places, but often to distant locations where we have the opportunity to experience not only different cultures but also a completely different type of mobility.

Recently, we had the chance to travel to China, and given the distance, the novelty we were to discover had to be significant... and indeed it was. Ebro invited us to get an exclusive look at the flagship of their range, the s900, a model set to enter our market by the end of 2025.

The brand continues to launch models in our country, and this s900 will be their third plug-in hybrid. Specifically, the s700 and s800 are available with purely petrol and PHEV engines, while the s400 is sold as the only hybrid.

Now, this latest innovation from Ebro marks a new leap in quality for the brand, with another model to be assembled at the Zona Franca factory in Barcelona. We haven't driven it yet, but we have seen it in static form, and I assure you, it looks very promising.

Sophisticated and Modern

Its exterior design gives an impression of elegant modernity. The car has a commanding presence with dimensions of 4.81 metres in length, 1.92 in width, and 1.74 in height.

Ampliar Ebro s900 F. P.

The front features a large hexagonal grille with diamond-shaped elements in black, as well as chrome details. The LED headlights are dynamic, and on the sides of the bumper, there is vertical lighting that suits it very well.

The tension lines on the sides give it a sporty touch, as does its small rear spoiler, while its 20-inch wheels add a truly exclusive air.

Ampliar Ebro s900 F. P.

At the rear, the LED lights span the entire tailgate, providing access to a boot that, with all seven seats in their usual position, will have a minimum capacity of 120 litres, although we do not yet have the exact official figures.

Quality and Comfort

Inside the s900, there is a strong focus on comfort, quality enhancement, and technology. It features a large central screen of 15.6 inches, a 10.25-inch digital dashboard, and a head-up display, along with a 50 W wireless phone charger with ventilation, intelligent voice control, navigation system, and a 540-degree panoramic camera, among many other elements.

This seven-seater cabin offers heated and ventilated seat functions for the first two rows, as well as massage functions in the two front seats. To access the last row, this Ebro provides a really useful electric adjustment of the second row to maximise comfort in an area where it is usually not easy to move around.

Ampliar Ebro s900 F. P.

We were able to sit in all the rows, and the space is more than sufficient for comfortable travel. Moreover, we particularly liked the way we can recline the front seat, which also has a footrest available.

Up to 140 km of Range

The plug-in hybrid propulsion system, with three electric motors and a 1.5 petrol engine, offers a combined peak power of 425 hp, an electric range of 140 kilometres thanks to a 34.46 kWh battery, and a total range exceeding 1,000 kilometres. All this with very low emissions thanks to a combined cycle consumption of 1.68 litres per hundred kilometres.

Ebro s900 F. P.

This Ebro s900, which features all-wheel drive, can charge in direct current up to a power of 71 kW. Thus, the battery can go from 30 to 80 percent of its capacity in 25 minutes. If we opt for alternating current charging, this SUV can reach 6.6 kW, so the charging time would be 5.3 hours. Additionally, this model has bidirectional charging, allowing it to supply power to external devices. With the battery discharged, this Ebro consumes an average of 6.6 litres per hundred kilometres.

We Will Soon Know the Price

Alongside all this, and the usual driving aids, it should be noted that it will have normal, 'eco', 'sport', snow, sand, and 'off-road' driving modes.

According to our discussions with the brand, the price without promotions or subsidies would be around 50,000 euros. Nevertheless, the official rates are yet to be announced. We will be very attentive to learn all the details we are missing about this model that looks so promising.