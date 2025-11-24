Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Former Ebro Motor-Ibérica Factory F. P.

EBRO Celebrates a Year of Industrial Revival in Zona Franca

A. Noguerol

Monday, 24 November 2025, 20:05

EBRO marks one year since reactivating operations at the Zona Franca plant in Barcelona, signifying the revival of the automotive industry at this historic factory.

After more than 70 years of history, the brand celebrates its first industrial anniversary with growth in employment, finances, and model range. The first vehicle produced, the EBRO s700, symbolized the start of this new era. A year later, EBRO EV MOTORS has created 1,000 direct jobs at the EBRO FACTORY and over 2,500 indirect jobs.

Rafael Ruiz, President of EBRO EV MOTORS, highlights the collective value of the project, stating, "EBRO is an example of how the national industry can reinvent itself with commitment, technology, and a great team."

Financially, EBRO EV MOTORS is listed on BME GROWTH and has seen a valuation increase of over 20 percent in its share price, reaching a market capitalization of around 400 million euros.

The company reported a significant milestone by achieving positive EBITDA in the first quarter of activity (July to September), earning more in those three months than the rest of the year, reinforcing confidence in reaching profitability by 2025.

One of the new EBRO dealerships F. P.

According to Pedro Calef, CEO of EBRO MOTORS, "EBRO is here to stay, to generate employment, innovation, and industrial pride." Since the production of the EBRO s700 began, the range has expanded with the EBRO s800 (also in plug-in hybrid versions, PHEV), the urban hybrid SUV EBRO s400, and the new flagship: the EBRO s900 PHEV 4x4.

This latest model, officially presented during the anniversary event, is a plug-in hybrid SUV offering 425 HP of combined power, all-wheel drive, ZERO emissions label, and up to 140 km of electric range, with capacity for up to seven passengers.

Until last October, EBRO has manufactured nearly 12,000 vehicles. The brand has positioned itself in the market with a sustained share in the SUV segment of over 1 percent in Spain, being the fastest-growing brand in the Spanish car and SUV market over the past ten years, according to MSI consultancy data (November 2025).

The commitment to sustainable mobility is reflected in that 45 percent of its sales in October were electrified models. EBRO's sales network will reach 90 dealerships across Spain by the end of the year and will expand to 120 sales points by 2026.

After investing 100 million euros in the plant, the first quarter of 2026 will see the launch of a new robotic production line, tripling capacity and including painting and welding activities. This line, which will allow the manufacture of up to six different models, aims to localize production as much as possible in Barcelona and incorporate the local supplier network.

The goal is to start producing the s400 and s700 models on this new line. The anniversary event featured Charlie Zhang, Vice President of Chery International, EBRO EV MOTORS' technological partner. The alliance between the two companies, sealed in April 2024 through two joint ventures with majority Spanish capital (EBRO SUV and EBRO FACTORY), ensures technology transfer and vehicle development for the European market.

EBRO will begin its international expansion in 2026 by entering the Bulgarian market, as the first step in its foreign business plan. Finally, the event concluded with the presentation of Laia Sanz, 20-time world champion, who joins the company as a driver and spearhead of the EBRO Audax Motorsport team. Sanz will compete with the EBRO s800 XRR in the Dakar Rally, an event the brand also sponsors alongside the Spanish Men's and Women's National Football Teams.

