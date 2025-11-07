Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

EBRO adds the s900 PHEV to its range: a large SUV with up to 7 seats and a plug

N. S.

Friday, 7 November 2025, 12:05

The new EBRO s900 PHEV 4x4 is the fourth model in the brand's catalogue in Spain, following the EBRO s400, EBRO s700, and EBRO s800. This launch marks a new milestone in EBRO's evolution, combining the robustness and adventurous spirit that have always characterised the brand with a luxury, spacious, and sustainable proposition, placing it among the most advanced and exclusive plug-in hybrid SUVs in its segment.

Measuring 4.81 metres in length, 1.92 metres in width, and 1.74 metres in height, the EBRO s900 presents an imposing presence on the road. Its 2,800 mm wheelbase ensures a spacious cabin, capable of accommodating up to 7 passengers in a 2+3+2 configuration.

Every detail has been conceived to meet the expectations of executives, families, and technology enthusiasts who seek a vehicle capable of combining distinction, efficiency, and comfort in any situation. The materials used in the interior have been carefully selected to offer a truly premium experience.

The plug-in hybrid propulsion system, with 3 electric motors and a state-of-the-art 1.5 TGDI thermal engine, delivers a combined peak power of 425 HP. Its 34.46 kWh battery allows for up to 140 km of fully electric range and exceeds 1,000 km of total autonomy. All this with an average WLTP consumption of just 1.68 l/100 km (6.88 l/100 km with the battery depleted) and an extraordinarily low emission level, earning it the ZERO emissions label from the DGT.

The EBRO s900 PHEV 4x4 supports fast charging in direct current (DC) up to 71 kW, a benchmark figure in its category. Thanks to this, the battery can go from 30% to 80% of its capacity in just 25 minutes. In alternating current (AC), the model allows a charging power of 6.6 kW, completing a full charge in approximately 5 hours and 20 minutes.

As a technological benchmark, the EBRO s900 PHEV 4x4 incorporates a next-generation digital heart that elevates the driving experience to a new level. Its system integrates high-resolution HD screens for digital instrumentation and the multimedia system, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 SoC processor, ensuring fast, smooth, and precise handling.

Among its main innovations are the advanced Head-Up Display, intelligent voice recognition system, and a 15.6-inch central touch screen, which allows easy management of all vehicle functions: infotainment, navigation, connectivity, driving assistants, climate control, ambient lighting, and the 540-degree HD vision camera.

