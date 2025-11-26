Ducati XDiavel V4 2025 Review: Cruiser Body, MotoGP Soul

IVÁN BOLAÑO DOFORNO Wednesday, 26 November 2025, 13:35 Comenta Share

The X represents a crossroads between two seemingly opposite worlds, and this is the conceptual pillar that defines the Ducati XDiavel, a motorcycle that has merged, since its launch in 2016, the comfortable benefits of a cruiser with the power and technological avant-garde of a sports bike. The result is equally devilish and angelic.

Its wide handlebars, forward footpegs, and scoop-type seat create a comfortable posture that conveys the archetypal sensations of a cruiser, focused on enjoying the ride. However, its fierce thrust and dynamic behaviour, more typical of a hypernaked sports bike, change its face and quicken the pulse of its rider, who will hardly consider the journey as a leisurely ride…

For 2025, the Borgo Panigale manufacturer has decided to accentuate this duality with a complete overhaul that further elevates its exclusivity and performance level. Onboard, there are some changes that provide greater comfort to the user. The seat, very accessible thanks to its 770 mm height, is more spacious (+30% in width, +50% in length) and comfortable (+25 mm in thickness), and comes with standard handles. The handlebars are closer to the rider and the footpegs have been moved forward, allowing for an even more cruiser-like posture. These ergonomic novelties slightly enhance its touring personality.

The real novelty of this second generation of the XDiavel (€32,290) lies in its heart, the soul of the party for this model, which leaves behind the V2 Testastretta and replaces it with the same engine that other models of the house recently debuted, namely, the V4 Granturismo (derived from the Desmosedici Stradale of the Panigale V4 and the Streetfighter V4).

It is a MotoGP-derived engine characterised by its counter-rotating crankshaft technology (reducing gyroscopic effect and increasing agility) and figures that promise a lot of adrenaline for its occupant: with 4 valves per cylinder, a displacement of 1,158 cc, power of 168 hp at 10,750 rpm, torque of 126 Nm at 7,500 rpm… And all this to move a motorcycle weighing 229 kg without fuel, 6 kg less than the previous XDiavel 1260 S and one of the lowest in the category.

Ampliar Ducati XDiavel V4 2025 Review ducati press

The result is a brutal thrust every time the rider twists the throttle, an engine very rich in torque at any regime and characterised by a linear and progressive delivery from low revs, but which must be managed from the wrist with some tact, because if twisted vehemently from 4,000 rpm… Hold on! The bike opens the floodgates like a dam overflowing with power, like a rocket on wheels, and leaves you with the sensation of being at the controls of a superbike.

The acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h is achieved in less than 3 seconds… What an engine! It is always ready to give you a good kick. But unlike superbikes, which require an expert rider to flirt correctly with the power and be sensitive with the clutch, with the Diavel one accelerates as easily as in a video game. It is a unique, exciting bike, an acceleration machine, with the soul of a cruiser due to its "laid-back" aesthetics but also a "muscle bike."

Ampliar Ducati XDiavel V4 2025 Review ducati press

This mechanical hypertrophy does not get out of control at any time, as it is fully supervised and smoothly managed by the immense package of electronic assistants that provide safety to the new XDiavel. It offers three power modes and four riding modes (Sport, Touring, Urban, and Wet), thanks to which the rider can adapt the engine delivery and the intervention of the riding assistance systems – Ducati Traction Control in Cornering version, Ducati Wheelie Control, and Cornering ABS – to the situation and their preferences at the time. It also features cruise control, the Ducati Quick Shift up/down, derived from the new Panigale V4, and Launch Control.

All these functions are managed through the backlit handlebar controls and the new 6.9-inch colour TFT instrumentation with Bluetooth connectivity to pair the smartphone for calls, text messages, and music, or use the Turn-by-turn navigation system (available as an accessory) through the Ducati Link App.

Ampliar Ducati XDiavel V4 2025 Review ducati press

One of the most notable elements of the new block is that it features a system that disconnects the two rear cylinders, both when stationary and at low revs, allowing the engine to operate as a twin-cylinder or as a four-cylinder to reduce emissions, consumption, and especially temperature in the cabin.

The muscular fuel tank is available in the new Black Lava and Burning Red colours, created specifically for the XDiavel V4. The signature of the front and rear light groups and the dynamic indicators integrated into the side panels, full-LED, characterise its look.

Continuing with the cycle part, the new aluminium chassis that replaces the previous steel multitubular, the main cause of the weight reduction, is anchored to the characteristic single-sided rear swingarm, made of aluminium, which leaves the view free to admire one of the most striking elements of this model: the imposing 240/45 rear tyre.

Ampliar Ducati XDiavel V4 2025 Review ducati press

It is equipped with suspensions typical of a supersport, with an inverted fork with 50 mm bars and a monoshock displaced to the left side in a horizontal arrangement, both fully adjustable. The rear suspension has a greater travel of 25 mm for greater lumbar comfort. In general, this equipment offers a great balance between sporty behaviour and comfort. The front brake features two tremendous 330 mm discs, bitten by Brembo Stylema radial mount monobloc calipers with 4 pistons, and the rear is 265 mm with a Brembo 2-piston caliper. It includes cornering ABS. The wheels are made of aluminium and fully machined. The tyres are Pirelli Diablo Rosso III in sizes 240/45ZR 17 at the rear and 120/70 ZR17 at the front.

The tank is voluminous with a capacity of 20 litres, and with a fuel consumption of 6.6 litres per 100 km, it offers a range close to 300 km. The engine has extended maintenance intervals, with the figure of 60,000 km for valve adjustments and the more common checks every 15,000 km.

Ampliar Ducati XDiavel V4 2025 Review ducati press

On the move, as we could verify on a beautiful route through the provinces of Ourense and Lugo, crossing the magical Ribeira Sacra, the XDiavel V4 offers direction changes that feel agile, mainly thanks to the aforementioned counter-rotating crankshaft technology, which by rotating in the opposite direction to the wheels, generates an inverse rotation torque, reducing the gyroscopic effect. It remains a long (1,620 mm wheelbase), powerful, and solid bike, but in curves, it feels very precise and manageable.

Making it turn in slow corners requires a bit more effort, but in general, its dynamism is astonishing. This is a "rear-wheel drive" bike, which is ridden by turning over the enormous profile of the 240 rear, more than "front-wheel drive" like current sports bikes, heavily loaded with weight and geometries over the front wheel. Twelve out of ten motorcyclists would assure that it is surprising how manageable a bike like this XDiavel can be, despite the fact that at the end of its long swingarm there is such an oversized tyre. Any other bike would be penalised so much that it would be unthinkable to equip it with more than 60 or 70 hp as is the case with American-style cruising bikes… And this Diavel has no less than almost 168 real hp at the wheel…

There is no need to open the line or anticipate the curve, it effortlessly leans with astonishing ease thanks to its agile inclination: you brake before reaching the curve, turn sharply, and the bike enters without hesitation with excellent front-end stability and great rear grip. In the good behaviour of the Diavel, the large rear tyre, developed by Pirelli especially for this bike, the Diablo Rosso III, plays a crucial role. The Italian firms worked hand in hand to create a product that offered the necessary width - typically custom - but at the same time had a more rounded profile than usual to offer a more sporty character that allowed the XDiavel to lean into curves efficiently.

Ampliar Ducati XDiavel V4 2025 Review ducati press

The riding position is low, allowing the feet to be easily placed on the ground, and relaxed. Moreover, the arms comfortably reach the handlebars, so the user will not be forced to lean so much, and their wrists will appreciate it. With the forward footpegs, pressure can be exerted with the feet creating a kind of "counter handlebar" effect, very useful when taking slower curves. Although it is a large motorcycle, with a long wheelbase, it is quite manageable when stationary.