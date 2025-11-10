Ducati Unveils New Hypermotard V2, DesertX, Desmo250 MX, and Desmo450 Enduro

IVÁN BOLAÑO DOFORNO Monday, 10 November 2025, 16:05 Comenta Share

At the Milan show, Ducati had already unveiled six new models, including the Multistrada V4 RS and Diavel V4 RS, Panigale V4 R, Multistrada V4 Rally, Scrambler Nightshift Emerald Green, and Monster. However, the brand had more surprises in store to complete its extensive range for 2026, the year when the Borgo Panigale company will celebrate its 100th anniversary: the revamped DesertX and Hypermotard V2; two world premieres, the new Desmo250 MX and Desmo450 Enduro; two Panigale V2 versions dedicated to Marc Márquez and Francesco Bagnaia; and new liveries for the Panigale and Streetfighter V4 and V2.

Ducati Hypermotard V2

Twenty years after Ducati introduced the Hypermotard 1100 prototype, the new Hypermotard V2 and Hypermotard V2 SP arrive, marking the fourth generation of this iconic and radical 'fun bike'. It has been completely redesigned, shedding 13 kg (14 kg for the SP) compared to the previous 950 model, and is equipped with the new 120 HP V2 engine featuring variable IVT timing and a maximum torque of 94 Nm, 70% of which is available at 3,000 rpm.

New features include an oversized logo, white forged wheels, a carbon mudguard, golden Öhlins suspension, and Brembo M50 calipers. It also boasts technical equipment that enhances the Hypermotard's fun character even further.

Ducati DesertX

Four years after the introduction of the first modern Ducati with a 21-inch front wheel, the DesertX, a new generation arrives, enhancing its off-road capabilities with advanced suspension featuring progressive rear linkage.

Additionally, it will be lighter, with a dry weight of 206 kg, thanks to the new V2 IVT engine. The new DesertX delivers a maximum power of 110 HP at 9,000 rpm and a torque of 92 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The bike will hit European dealerships in May.

Ducati Panigale V2 MM93 and FB63

The Panigale V2 MM93 and FB63 pay tribute to the two riders of the Ducati Lenovo Team 2025, Marc Márquez and Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia. The MM93 livery is the one Marc Márquez used during his first test as an official Ducati rider in Barcelona, while the FB63 livery replicates the black and red colours of Bagnaia's helmet, gloves, and boots.

Both models will be produced in limited series and feature special characteristics: forged wheels reducing weight by 1.5 kg, Öhlins steering damper, lowered clip-ons, billet steering plate, grips inspired by MotoGP official bikes, and a racing windscreen.

Ducati Panigale V4 S Corse and Streetfighter V4 S Corse

The Ducati Style Centre has dedicated two new liveries to the new Panigale and Streetfighter V4, inspired by the official Desmosedici bikes used by the Ducati Lenovo team in the 2025 MotoGP World Championship.

The background colour is the traditional Ducati red, with a side view crossed by a "curved" fluorescent red motif. The white number plates feature the iconic number one in a bar shape.

Ducati Panigale V2 and Streetfighter V2

The "Giallo Ducati" yellow returns to Borgo Panigale's sports bikes. First introduced in the early 1970s, the yellow colour reached its peak popularity in the 1990s, thanks to its use in competitions and legendary production models.

For 2026, Giallo Ducati will also return to production models, alongside the traditional red on the Panigale V2 and Streetfighter V2.