Dreaming of an Alpine A110? This is your last chance to own one

Monday, 27 October 2025, 10:05

Alpine is gearing up to produce the final units of the iconic second-generation A110, with 1,750 models, including only 50 A110 R 70. Manufactured at the Alpine Dieppe Jean Rédélé plant, production of the current A110 generation will conclude by mid-2026.

This marks the countdown for the brand's most emblematic model before its transformation into a true electric sports car, the first vehicle to incorporate the APP platform, entirely developed by Alpine for its high-performance models.

Launched by Jean Rédélé in 1962, the first generation of the Alpine A110 embodied the brand's DNA: lightness, sporty spirit, and that "je ne sais quoi" of French savoir-faire. From its inception, it demonstrated its performance and appeal thanks to its agility and ease of driving. It was the winner of the World Rally Championship in 1973.

In 2017, the A110 marked the brand's comeback. With deep historical roots, the A110 quickly found its niche of enthusiasts and established itself as a reference in its category in terms of sales. So much so that, unaffected by trends, its sales curve has continued to grow throughout its commercial life, even in its final phase. Total production will reach nearly 30,000 units. A record for the brand and a source of pride for the Alpine Dieppe Jean Rédélé Manufacture. With its first electric models, A290 and A390, Alpine is about to open a new chapter in its history, with the A110 as a renewed protagonist, soon to be transformed into a vehicle that aims to reinvent the electric sports car.

Three versions still available

A110: True to its original spirit, the entry-level A110 version is equipped with a 252 HP engine and comes standard with 18" diamond-cut Serac Noir wheels, anthracite Brembo brake calipers, and Sabelt bucket seats upholstered in sporty leather with microfiber. Available from 67,800 euros.

A110 GTS: Since March, the A110 GTS replaces the GT and S versions, combining the best of both worlds. Equally effective on the road as on the track, it offers sporty sensations without compromising daily comfort. With its 300 HP engine, it features the same dynamic chassis as the A110 S and offers an optional new GTS aerodynamic kit derived from the A110 R. The grey leather interior harmonizes with the exterior carbon fibre elements. Available from 83,000 euros.

A110 R 70: As an ultra-sporty limited edition, the A110 R 70 celebrates the brand's 70th anniversary. A true homage to carbon fibre, the A110 R 70 uses this high-tech material from the front hood to the rear window, including the roof, spoiler, and wheels. A fine-tuned chassis and 300 HP engine offer a driving experience in line with its radical design. A commemorative 70th-anniversary logo appears on the fenders, door sills, and headrests. A numbered plaque highlights the exclusivity of this limited edition to 770 units. Available from 124,800 euros.