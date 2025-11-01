Doncic's Stunning Season Start Leaves NBA in Awe

Cristián Ramón Cobos Madrid Saturday, 1 November 2025, 18:55 Comenta Share

Luka Doncic continues to make history in the NBA. After missing the last three Lakers games due to a sprained finger on his left hand and a contusion on the lower part of his left leg, the Slovenian returned just as he left. He came back against the Grizzlies to deliver another stellar performance, allowing him to keep breaking records and stand alongside legends like Wilt Chamberlain, Kobe Bryant, and Michael Jordan.

The inactivity did not affect Doncic, who asserted his dominance in Memphis to lead his team to victory with another performance that will go down in NBA history books. The Slovenian once again showcased his usual skill set, achieving 44 points, 12 rebounds, and 6 assists in 39 minutes.

With this display, Doncic once again etched his name in another page of NBA history by becoming the second player in the league to score more than 40 points in the first three games of the season, having done so against the Warriors with 43 and against the Wolves with 49.

In doing so, he stands alongside Chamberlain, who was the only player to have achieved such numbers. Indeed, it has taken 63 years for someone to match this record. The American legend accomplished it twice in his era: in the 1961-62 season (five games) and the following one, in 1962-63 (seven games).

Surpasses Jordan

But this is not the only record Doncic has shattered with his latest performance in Memphis. With the 44 points scored and added to those achieved in the first two games of the season, the Slovenian became the second player in history to score the most points in the first three games of a season, with 136. In doing so, he surpassed Jordan, who scored 125 in 1986-87, leaving only Chamberlain ahead, who achieved 152.

Moreover, as if all this were not enough, by averaging 45.3 points at the start of this season, Doncic became the first Lakers player in 18 years, since Kobe in 2007, to average 45 points or more in any three-game span. A variety of records with which the former Real Madrid player continues to carve out a place in the pages of the history book of the world's best basketball league.