BYD Dolphin Surf: Urban Electric Vehicle with Ample Space and Technology

BYD Dolphin Surf has solidified its position in Spain, becoming one of the best-selling electric vehicles. It is a utility vehicle that combines design, spaciousness, technology, and safety with an unbeatable value for money.

It is available in Spain from 18,780 euros (11,780 euros with discounts and promotions) and offers long-term peace of mind with an official warranty of 6 years or 150,000 km. Additionally, the warranty extends to 8 years or 200,000 km for the battery and 8 years or 150,000 km for the electric motor. [CLICK HERE TO VOTE FOR THIS MODEL]

This entry price does not mean sacrificing standard equipment. Even the basic version, Active (with a 65 kW/88 hp motor), includes a 10.1-inch electric rotating touchscreen, compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, adaptive cruise control, keyless entry and start (or via NFC), and the Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function to supply electricity to external devices. The equipment is completed with a rear camera, parking sensors, air conditioning, vegan leather seats, and electric mirrors.

The Boost version adds 16-inch alloy wheels, electrically adjustable front seats, and a rain sensor. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-range Comfort (with a 115 kW/156 hp motor) incorporates premium elements such as a 360º vision camera, LED headlights, heated seats, and wireless smartphone charging.

The Dolphin Surf features the innovative Blade Battery, a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery that does not use cobalt and offers high levels of safety and durability, having passed the rigorous nail penetration test. It is available in two capacities: 30 kWh (Active) and 43.2 kWh (Boost and Comfort), providing a combined cycle range of up to 322 km and up to 507 km in urban cycle, figures that eliminate daily charging anxiety.

Ampliar Technical Specifications Engines: electric 88-156 hp Consumption: 15.5 kWh/100 km Dimensions length/width/height (in meters): 3.99/1.72/1.59 Boot: 308 litres Price: from 18,780 euros

The system supports fast charging in direct current up to 65 kW (Active) or up to 85 kW (Boost and Comfort), allowing to reach from 10% to 80% capacity in just 30 minutes. With three-phase alternating current, all versions charge at a power of up to 11 kW as standard, allowing a full charge in 3.5 hours (Active) or in 5 hours (Boost and Comfort).

With compact dimensions (3.9 m in length), it showcases a dynamic design with ascending lines and an arched profile. The design is distinguished by a pattern inspired by ice crystals on the C-pillar, creating a floating roof effect, and a front with a sharp light signature. The rear incorporates a spoiler to optimize aerodynamics. Customers can choose between the distinctive Lime green color as standard or opt for Polar Night black, Ice blue, and Apricity white.

Thanks to its electric platform with a battery under the floor, it offers a cabin for four occupants. The rear seats are spacious and equipped with three ISOFIX anchor points. The boot has a capacity of 308 litres, which can be expanded to 1,037 by folding the rear seats. The 20 interior storage compartments maximize practicality.

The Dolphin Surf sits on BYD's e-Platform 3.0, an advanced architecture that optimizes space and energy efficiency, with a structure composed of 68.2% high-strength steel. Structural safety is complemented by the robustness of the Blade Battery. Mechanically, it incorporates the first mass-produced 8-in-1 electric propulsion system, integrating key components into a single module, optimizing efficiency. As standard, it includes a comprehensive package of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), such as intelligent cruise control and automatic emergency braking.