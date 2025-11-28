All the Discounts for Buying a Car You'll Find This Black Friday

N.S. Friday, 28 November 2025, 09:05 Comenta Share

During November, thousands of Spaniards take advantage of Black Friday to purchase discounted products, and the automotive sector joins in with special offers for those looking to change their car. This promotional period not only boosts sales but also increases searches in the weeks leading up, becoming a key indicator of new consumer trends.

According to a study by Clicars, searches for vehicles with a 0 label (plug-in hybrids and electric) and ECO label (hybrids and gas) represent nearly 1 in 2 searches by Spaniards when buying a car in the first two weeks of November, accounting for 44% of the total by fuel type, surpassing diesel (21%) and petrol (35%) searches. This increased interest in sustainable mobility contrasts with the decline in diesel vehicles, whose searches have dropped by 10% compared to the November 2024 share.

These figures could reflect not only a shift in consumer preferences but also the impact of environmental policies, Low Emission Zones in major Spanish cities, and the growing offer of young ECO or 0 vehicles at competitive prices.

The brands leading the search rankings on Clicars during the first weeks of November are Peugeot, Citroën, Toyota, Volkswagen, and Opel. As for the most searched models, the Citroën C4, Peugeot 2008, Peugeot 3008 SUV, Opel Corsa, Toyota C-HR, and Fiat 500 stand out, reflecting the popularity of practical, comfortable, and efficient vehicles. It's no surprise, then, that SUVs account for more than half of all searches and consolidate as the favourite body type, followed by compacts (30%) and vans (4%). In the specific case of electric cars, the preference for compact and urban models rises to 38%, with favourite models being the Volkswagen Golf, BMW i3, and Renault Zoe, available from 8,000 euros.

"The conclusion is clear: interest in more sustainable mobility continues to grow, but the economic reality prevents many drivers from accessing a new vehicle of this type," explains José Carlos del Valle, CEO of Clicars. "Faced with this gap between intention and actual purchasing capacity, the used car market, specifically with models like Clicars' refurbished cars, and periods like Black Friday, are consolidating as essential levers to facilitate a more accessible and realistic transition."

Additionally, refurbished vehicles are positioning themselves as a third category, beyond new and conventional used cars. These automobiles, aged between 1 and 8 years, undergo a rigorous comprehensive review and certification process that guarantees the highest standards of quality and reliability. Besides being more economical than new models (up to 30% cheaper in the case of Clicars), refurbished cars include additional warranties and trial periods, providing greater peace of mind and confidence. Thus, companies like this will offer discounts of up to 8,000 euros on more than 2,000 refurbished cars.