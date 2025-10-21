Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente La UA cede a la presión de las Ampas y mantendrá la selectividad en Alcoi
Frame from the film 'The Dinner'. À Punt

'The Dinner' Kicks Off the Valencia Film Festival 2025

The film, directed by Manuel Gómez Pereira and co-produced by À Punt, premiered last Friday and has become the second most-watched in Spanish cinemas over the past weekend.

Todo Alicante

Alicante

Tuesday, 21 October 2025, 17:35

Comenta

The Principal Theatre of Valencia hosts this Thursday the opening of the 40th edition of the Valencia Film Festival-Cinema of the Mediterranean. 'The Dinner', a dramatic comedy co-produced by À Punt, will be screened following the opening ceremony. The film premiered last Friday and has already become the second most-watched in cinemas over the past weekend.

The screening will be attended by the director, Manuel Gómez Pereira, and two of the leading actors, Asier Etxeandia and Elvira Mínguez, along with a representation of Valencian actors, including Óscar Lasarte, Ferran Gadea, Toni Agustí, Glòria March, and Carlos Serrano. Additionally, the interiors were filmed at the Palace of Communications in Valencia.

'The Dinner' tells the story of how, two weeks after the end of the Civil War, Franco requests a celebratory dinner at the Hotel Palace. A young lieutenant, a meticulous maître d', and a group of Republican prisoners skilled in cooking must prepare an impeccable banquet in record time. Everything seems to be going smoothly, but something more than a menu is being plotted in the kitchen. The escape is on.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Mapa de los cortes de luz en Alicante: horarios y barrios afectados esta semana
  2. 2 El tramo de carretera con más accidentes y víctimas de España está en Alicante
  3. 3 El Hércules no acudirá al mercado de parados para cubrir la baja de Soldevila
  4. 4 Detienen en Alicante a una mujer por fingir ser médico estético y causar lesiones a una paciente tras un tratamiento con ácido hialurónico
  5. 5 Dos administradores concursales de Alicante, a juicio por desviar fondos desde una empresa en quiebra
  6. 6 El velero más grande del mundo atraca en Alicante: estos son los precios para viajar en el crucero de lujo
  7. 7 El salteador del castillo de Santa Bárbara de Alicante: la Policía detiene a un sospechoso de robar con una pistola simulada
  8. 8 La promesa del vestuario del Hércules a Solde: «Lo haremos por ti»
  9. 9 Chequeo a los nuevos centros de salud de Alicante: Garbinet, La Torreta y La Condomina
  10. 10 Las obras del centro de salud del Pau 2-La Torreta de Alicante por fin se mueven

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante 'The Dinner' Kicks Off the Valencia Film Festival 2025

&#039;The Dinner&#039; Kicks Off the Valencia Film Festival 2025