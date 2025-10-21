'The Dinner' Kicks Off the Valencia Film Festival 2025 The film, directed by Manuel Gómez Pereira and co-produced by À Punt, premiered last Friday and has become the second most-watched in Spanish cinemas over the past weekend.

The Principal Theatre of Valencia hosts this Thursday the opening of the 40th edition of the Valencia Film Festival-Cinema of the Mediterranean. 'The Dinner', a dramatic comedy co-produced by À Punt, will be screened following the opening ceremony. The film premiered last Friday and has already become the second most-watched in cinemas over the past weekend.

The screening will be attended by the director, Manuel Gómez Pereira, and two of the leading actors, Asier Etxeandia and Elvira Mínguez, along with a representation of Valencian actors, including Óscar Lasarte, Ferran Gadea, Toni Agustí, Glòria March, and Carlos Serrano. Additionally, the interiors were filmed at the Palace of Communications in Valencia.

'The Dinner' tells the story of how, two weeks after the end of the Civil War, Franco requests a celebratory dinner at the Hotel Palace. A young lieutenant, a meticulous maître d', and a group of Republican prisoners skilled in cooking must prepare an impeccable banquet in record time. Everything seems to be going smoothly, but something more than a menu is being plotted in the kitchen. The escape is on.