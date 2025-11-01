A Man Dies in a Building Fire in Lleida All residents from the lower floors were evacuated and could not spend the night in their homes

A man died early Saturday morning in a building fire on Comtes d'Urgell Street in Lleida, which affected the sixth floor of the building. No other individuals were injured in the incident.

The Generalitat Fire Brigade received the alert at 12:53 a.m. on Saturday, deploying seven units, including four water trucks, with around twenty personnel working on a fire that impacted two apartments on the sixth floor of a multi-storey building, according to a statement from the brigade.

During the extinguishing process, firefighters began search operations in the affected apartments, discovering the body of a man inside one of them. He was evacuated outside, where personnel from the Medical Emergency System (SEM) confirmed his death.

All residents from the lower floors were evacuated and could not spend the night in their homes. Additionally, residents of the building opposite were advised to close doors and windows and remain confined in their homes.

Due to the fire, the two apartments were completely burned, and the roof was severely damaged, along with the lower floor apartments affected by water leakage from the extinguishing efforts. A municipal technician was dispatched to inspect the building's condition to assess structural damage, and residents are currently unable to access the block.

Six patrols from the Mossos d'Esquadra and three ambulances from the SEM also arrived at the scene.