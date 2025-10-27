Device at Alicante Cemetery for All Saints' Day 2025: Traffic Disruptions, Special Schedules, Security, and Cleaning A bicycle first aid service will patrol the cemetery this weekend in anticipation of health incidents

On All Saints' Day, it is customary to pay homage to the deceased resting at the Virgen del Remedio Cemetery in Alicante, which sees a significant increase in visitors. The influx of people and vehicles necessitates a special operation by the Alicante City Council to enhance security, transport, and cleanliness around the cemetery. This year, the operation includes new features.

The cemetery's opening hours will be extended on Saturday and Sunday from 8 AM to 6 PM. From Wednesday, external work requiring vehicle access will not be permitted, and the cemetery administration will only process location and funeral services until Monday, November 3. The gates for vehicular access will be closed on Friday, with police monitoring.

Traffic Operation

The planned traffic operation for accessing and exiting the cemetery will be in effect from Friday, October 31 at 4 PM until Sunday, November 2 at 8 PM. Traffic will be restricted on Río Turia Street for public transport access, and Camino de la Alcoraya will remain one-way between Río Turia Street and Plaza de la Luna. Additionally, five more flower stalls will be set up in front of the cemetery, leading to a lane closure from October 29 for pedestrian safety.

Public transport has been reinforced since last Saturday, October 25, with Line 4 running every 14 minutes, complemented by a special line every 30 minutes until Thursday, October 30. On Friday, October 31, the special line will run every 15 minutes, and on Saturday, November 1, every 10 minutes. Additionally, a minibus will connect the two cemetery gates from 7:40 AM to 3 PM on Friday and Saturday.

Line 4 Tómbola-Cemetery passes through the neighborhoods of Tómbola, Virgen del Remedio, Divina Pastora, Rabasa, San Agustín, Los Ángeles, Hospital, Altozano-Conde Lumiares, Campoamor, Benito Pérez Galdós, Estación, Benalúa-Aguilera, Babel (Market), La Florida Sur, Ocaña Road, and Cemetery.

Special Bus The Special Line Plaza de España-Cemetery runs along Alfonso el Sabio Avenue, Station, Aguilera and Orihuela Avenues to the Cemetery.

In terms of security, the special operation will begin on Friday, October 30, at 2 PM and conclude on Sunday, November 2, at 10 PM. It will involve a total of 235 inspectors, officers, and agents, distributed across various shifts over the three days.

Civil Protection will deploy a total of 28 volunteers on Saturday and Sunday at the cemetery, and on All Saints' Day, a medical tent with doctors and nurses will be set up at the entrance. Additionally, this year, bicycles equipped with first aid kits will patrol the grounds, along with a 112 ambulance and a vehicle to assist people with reduced mobility within the cemetery.

Cleaning

Street Cleaning has intensified the clearing, cleaning, and removal of vegetation on the main roads and plots around the cemetery. The special operation also includes extraordinary washing of the Cypress Road, Camino de la Alcoraya, and the side access road to the municipal cemetery, as well as pressure washing of the main entrances to the Villafranqueza and Tángel cemeteries. The removal of side-loading containers in the cemetery square and the installation of rear-loading reinforcement containers are also planned.

Cleaning inside the cemeteries is reinforced with increased brigades and special sweeping, washing, and container emptying services, with particular emphasis on November 1 and 2.

Finally, the Public Road Occupation department has granted permission for the installation of five flower stalls in front of the cemetery from October 29 to November 2.