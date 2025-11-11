All the Details of Christmas in Alicante: Lighting Ceremony and Giant Nativity Scene Inauguration The city prepares to shine during the most special time of the year, which will include the closure of the Town Hall square to vehicular traffic.

Adrián Mazón Alicante Tuesday, 11 November 2025, 13:05 Comenta Share

Christmas in the city of Alicante is just around the corner. The Town Hall has announced the key dates for the main attractions to be installed for the most special time of the year.

During these weeks, the Town Hall is completing the installation of lights throughout the city's streets along with various nativity scenes distributed across different squares and public buildings.

Thus, the countdown has begun to light up Christmas in Alicante, which will feature two main dates this December.

The lighting ceremony is scheduled for Friday, November 21st at 7 PM on Constitution Avenue. There, as is traditional, a large Christmas tree will be placed.

At its base, Alicante residents will gather for the Christmas lighting ceremony, when millions of bulbs will add a touch of color until the first week of January.

Thus, Alicante's Christmas lights will shine a week before Black Friday, as agreed by the Town Hall with the city's merchants.

The same will happen in the Town Hall square with the inauguration of the giant Nativity scene, scheduled for Sunday, November 23rd at 7 PM.

The record-breaking Nativity scene, composed of six figures - the Virgin Mary, Saint Joseph, Baby Jesus, and the Three Wise Men - will be unveiled surrounded by carols and supported by hundreds of Alicante residents who will gather to celebrate the start of Christmas in the city.

Corte de tráfico en la plaza del Ayuntamiento

Additionally, from that same day, November 23rd, the Town Hall square in Alicante will remain closed to traffic with a major closure, as part of its first phase of pedestrianization.

In this regard, the Alicante Town Hall has informed that the overall traffic restriction will remain in effect until January 6th. From that date, only public transport will be allowed to circulate, as part of the second phase of pedestrianization.