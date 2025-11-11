Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente La Selección argentina realizará un entrenamiento abierto al público en el Martínez Valero
Christmas tree in Alicante. SHOOTORI

All the Details of Christmas in Alicante: Lighting Ceremony and Giant Nativity Scene Inauguration

The city prepares to shine during the most special time of the year, which will include the closure of the Town Hall square to vehicular traffic.

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Tuesday, 11 November 2025, 13:05

Comenta

Christmas in the city of Alicante is just around the corner. The Town Hall has announced the key dates for the main attractions to be installed for the most special time of the year.

During these weeks, the Town Hall is completing the installation of lights throughout the city's streets along with various nativity scenes distributed across different squares and public buildings.

Thus, the countdown has begun to light up Christmas in Alicante, which will feature two main dates this December.

Follow the TODOAlicante channel on WhatsApp

The lighting ceremony is scheduled for Friday, November 21st at 7 PM on Constitution Avenue. There, as is traditional, a large Christmas tree will be placed.

At its base, Alicante residents will gather for the Christmas lighting ceremony, when millions of bulbs will add a touch of color until the first week of January.

Thus, Alicante's Christmas lights will shine a week before Black Friday, as agreed by the Town Hall with the city's merchants.

The same will happen in the Town Hall square with the inauguration of the giant Nativity scene, scheduled for Sunday, November 23rd at 7 PM.

The record-breaking Nativity scene, composed of six figures - the Virgin Mary, Saint Joseph, Baby Jesus, and the Three Wise Men - will be unveiled surrounded by carols and supported by hundreds of Alicante residents who will gather to celebrate the start of Christmas in the city.

Corte de tráfico en la plaza del Ayuntamiento

Additionally, from that same day, November 23rd, the Town Hall square in Alicante will remain closed to traffic with a major closure, as part of its first phase of pedestrianization.

In this regard, the Alicante Town Hall has informed that the overall traffic restriction will remain in effect until January 6th. From that date, only public transport will be allowed to circulate, as part of the second phase of pedestrianization.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 La Argentina de Messi se instala en la provincia de Alicante
  2. 2 Papelería Eutimio: 90 años de historia en el corazón de Alicante
  3. 3 Los vecinos del PAU 1 de Alicante tienen miedo: botellón y «rituales satánicos» en el parque Juan Pablo II
  4. 4 Locura por ver al Real Madrid en Elche: el club abre la venta general con colas virtuales de más de mil aficionados
  5. 5 Un guardia civil fuera de servicio frustra un robo a un ciclista a plena luz del día en Santa Pola
  6. 6 Malestar en la afición del Hércules por el precio de las entradas para Elda
  7. 7 Estas dos calles de Alicante sufrirán cortes de luz de hasta seis horas
  8. 8 Alicante pondrá en marcha una app para consultar en tiempo real el tráfico y los aparcamientos disponibles
  9. 9 De palacete histórico a espacio de revista: así es el nuevo Centro 14 de Alicante tras las obras
  10. 10 Del bullicio al silencio: la zona de Diputación pierde el pulso comercial del centro de Alicante

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante All the Details of Christmas in Alicante: Lighting Ceremony and Giant Nativity Scene Inauguration

All the Details of Christmas in Alicante: Lighting Ceremony and Giant Nativity Scene Inauguration