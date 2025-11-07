Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Dressmakers of the Belleas del Foc 2026. REME FOTÓGRAFAS/FFSJ

Designers of the Belleas del Foc to Set Trends Again in Alicante's Hogueras 2026

José Santón and Ana Ballenina to Continue as Official Dressmakers for the Main Representatives of the New Festive Year

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Friday, 7 November 2025, 18:01

La Federació de les Fogueres de Sant Joan has confirmed this Friday the names of the official dressmakers for the Belleas del Foc 2026. They will be the same as last year.

The announcement was made at the Federació's stand at Expofiesta, within the IFA-Fira Alacant venue, where the eagerly awaited decision was revealed.

The designer José Santón will again be responsible for the adult Bellea del Foc and her dames d'honor, while Ana Ballenina will create the outfits for the child Bellea del Foc and her court of honour.

José Santón, dressmaker of the Bellea del Foc 2026. REME FOTÓGRAFAS/FFSJ

Both creators were responsible for dressing Adriana Vico and Valentina Tárraga, the main representatives of the festival in 2025, along with their dames d'honor; and they will once again leave their personal mark on the official attire for the new year.

Ana Ballenina, dressmaker of the child Bellea del Foc 2026. REME FOTÓGRAFAS/FFSJ

Looking ahead to 2026, Santón and Ballenina will be responsible for crafting the complete outfits: bodice, skirt, mantilla, and apron, maintaining the essence of traditional attire but with the elegance and artisanal detail that characterises their work.

The Federació's decision thus reinforces the continuity of two firms that have earned recognition in the festive world for their professionalism, creativity, and respect for Alicante's traditions.

