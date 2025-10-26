Dénia Local Police Issues Numerous Fines in Night Operation The weekend operation detected violations related to alcohol, drugs, and public disorder.

Tere Compañy Martínez Alicante Sunday, 26 October 2025, 17:05

During a special night operation from Saturday to Sunday, the Dénia Local Police issued several fines for violations related to road safety, substance consumption, and public order.

Ampliar Dénia Police Operation. TA

According to the municipal report, officers filed a report for driving under the influence of alcohol and issued four administrative fines for the same reason. Additionally, a violation was detected for driving with drugs in the system.

During the checks, a report was also filed for an expired ITV and another for failing to respect a red traffic light.

The operation concluded with three seizures of narcotics, three fines for urinating in public, and two more violations for public disorder.

The Dénia City Council stated that these operations are part of the municipal plan to enhance night-time security.