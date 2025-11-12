Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Juan Carlos Lezcano, during his time as a key player in the historic forward line of Elche. TA

Death of Juan Carlos Lezcano, a Historical Figure of Elche and Paraguayan Football Icon

The former forward left a deep mark on the Elche club during his time in the First Division

Ismael Martínez

Elche

Wednesday, 12 November 2025, 22:20

Comenta

Juan Carlos Lezcano, affectionately known as 'El Chino' in the Elche community, has passed away at the age of 87. A beloved figure in local football, Lezcano leaves behind an exceptional sporting career and a strong emotional bond with Elche, the city where he settled with his family.

Born in Asunción, Paraguay, Lezcano arrived in Spain in 1962, not knowing he would become a key figure for Elche CF. Initially linked with Valencia, he eventually joined the Elche club, where he became a legend. With 254 official matches, he remains the foreign player with the most appearances for Elche, all during the team's golden era in the First Division.

Immediate Impact

After making a name for himself at Olimpia in Asunción and playing for Universidad Católica and Santiago Morning in Chile, Lezcano's arrival in Elche was marked by immediate success. Between 1962 and 1971, he played nine seasons, featuring in 213 league matches and scoring 42 goals. He was part of the memorable 'Delantera del Clero' alongside Cardona, Eulogio, Romero, and Oviedo. His presence on the field helped the club achieve historic milestones, such as a fifth-place league finish in 1964 and reaching the Copa del Rey final in 1969.

After his playing days at Elche, Lezcano continued his career with Eldense, Peña 21 de Villena, and Crevillente before retiring. His connection with Elche endured, as he later managed both the Ilicitano and the first team, further cementing his legendary status. In 2017, the Martínez Valero stadium honoured him by naming gate number 24 after him, a tribute reserved for unforgettable figures.

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

Beyond football, Lezcano found his permanent home in Elche. Here, he built a family with Rosa Viveros and raised their three children. His passing leaves a profound sense of loss among those who admired him on the field and those who cherished him as a friend, colleague, or neighbour.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Un accidente en la A-7 provoca retenciones kilométricas en dirección a Alicante
  2. 2 El Ayuntamiento habilitará más de 60 plazas de aparcamiento gratuito en un barrio de Alicante
  3. 3 Alicante activa la construcción de 220 nuevas viviendas de protección oficial en tres barrios
  4. 4 Cuenta atrás para la Feria de Navidad de Alicante: fechas y horarios
  5. 5 Locura total por ver a Argentina entrenar en Elche: agotadas las 20.000 invitaciones
  6. 6 Crece la delincuencia en Alicante: 10.000 delitos y 5.000 condenados más que hace una década
  7. 7 Todos los detalles de la Navidad en Alicante: encendido de luces e inauguración del Belén gigante
  8. 8 Los barrios de Alicante se preparan para más obras: toldos en el centro, nuevos museos y peatonalización de calles
  9. 9 Austrian Airlines vuelve dos décadas después al aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche con una nueva ruta a Europa central
  10. 10 La Navidad en Alicante estrenará campamento real mientras el Belén gigante busca nuevo hogar

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Death of Juan Carlos Lezcano, a Historical Figure of Elche and Paraguayan Football Icon

Death of Juan Carlos Lezcano, a Historical Figure of Elche and Paraguayan Football Icon