Death of Juan Carlos Lezcano, a Historical Figure of Elche and Paraguayan Football Icon The former forward left a deep mark on the Elche club during his time in the First Division

Ismael Martínez Elche Wednesday, 12 November 2025, 22:20

Juan Carlos Lezcano, affectionately known as 'El Chino' in the Elche community, has passed away at the age of 87. A beloved figure in local football, Lezcano leaves behind an exceptional sporting career and a strong emotional bond with Elche, the city where he settled with his family.

Born in Asunción, Paraguay, Lezcano arrived in Spain in 1962, not knowing he would become a key figure for Elche CF. Initially linked with Valencia, he eventually joined the Elche club, where he became a legend. With 254 official matches, he remains the foreign player with the most appearances for Elche, all during the team's golden era in the First Division.

Immediate Impact

After making a name for himself at Olimpia in Asunción and playing for Universidad Católica and Santiago Morning in Chile, Lezcano's arrival in Elche was marked by immediate success. Between 1962 and 1971, he played nine seasons, featuring in 213 league matches and scoring 42 goals. He was part of the memorable 'Delantera del Clero' alongside Cardona, Eulogio, Romero, and Oviedo. His presence on the field helped the club achieve historic milestones, such as a fifth-place league finish in 1964 and reaching the Copa del Rey final in 1969.

After his playing days at Elche, Lezcano continued his career with Eldense, Peña 21 de Villena, and Crevillente before retiring. His connection with Elche endured, as he later managed both the Ilicitano and the first team, further cementing his legendary status. In 2017, the Martínez Valero stadium honoured him by naming gate number 24 after him, a tribute reserved for unforgettable figures.

Beyond football, Lezcano found his permanent home in Elche. Here, he built a family with Rosa Viveros and raised their three children. His passing leaves a profound sense of loss among those who admired him on the field and those who cherished him as a friend, colleague, or neighbour.