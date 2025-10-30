Daniel Ducruet Claims He Was Drugged to Capture Infidelity Photos That Ended His Marriage to Princess Stéphanie of Monaco

Joaquina Dueñas Thursday, 30 October 2025, 14:05 Comenta Share

Daniel Ducruet, caught in the act of infidelity against Princess Stéphanie of Monaco in 1996, just a year after their marriage, has always maintained it was a setup. Recently, on the Italian RAI television program 'La Volta Buona', he provided further details of that unfortunate incident, reiterating it was an ambush and that he was unaware of his actions due to drugs. "I was drugged, it was a trap," he stated, emphasizing that the photos were taken while he "was not present for myself."

"The guy who raced in the same team as me asked me to stay close to his girlfriend, whom he was sending to the south of France while finalizing their separation. I agreed and visited her, but to avoid any issues, I brought a friend. Upon arrival, we were offered wine laced with substances, and a paparazzo was ready to shoot. The rest is history," he recalled.

Ducruet confessed that on the same day, he spoke with his wife, who couldn't hold back her tears, but they did not discuss separation. However, the publication of the photos, which he tried to retract by offering a significant sum of money, ultimately destroyed their marriage. Although the breakup was irreversible, he decided to pursue a criminal complaint, and the court ruled in his favor, condemning those responsible for the photos for violating privacy and image rights. "For me, it was important that justice said: yes, you fell into a trap. I didn't want my children to grow up believing their father was just the man who cheated on their mother," he concluded.