Daily Horoscope - 5th December 2025 Astrological Predictions for the 12 Zodiac Signs

Discover what the stars have in store for you in love, work, health, and money.

Mars Energy is on your side, seize the momentum. ARIES

Love

Today is a good day to express your feelings. Numerology suggests that the number 5 will bring pleasant surprises.

Work

Your leadership will be recognised. Mars gives you the strength to make important decisions.

Health

It's a good time to start a new exercise routine. Martian energy will help you stay motivated.

Money

Investments made today may bring long-term benefits. Trust your intuition.

Venus Emotional stability will be your ally. TAURUS

Love

Today is an ideal day to strengthen bonds with your partner. Venus's influence favours harmony.

Work

Your perseverance will be rewarded. A project that seemed stalled will begin to progress.

Health

Take care of your emotional well-being. Practising meditation can be beneficial.

Money

It's a good time to review your finances and plan for the future. Stability is within reach.

Mercury Communication will be key in all aspects. GEMINI

Love

Today is a day to speak from the heart. Numerology indicates that the number 3 will bring you luck in love.

Work

Creativity will be at its peak. Take advantage of it to propose new ideas.

Health

Pay attention to your body's signals. A medical check-up might be a good idea.

Money

Avoid unnecessary expenses. Mercury advises you to be prudent with your finances.

Moon Intuition will be your best guide. CANCER

Love

Today is a good day to emotionally connect with your loved ones. The Moon helps you better understand their feelings.

Work

Your intuition will guide you towards wise decisions. Trust your instincts.

Health

It's important to take care of your emotional health. Dedicate time to activities that relax you.

Money

Avoid making impulsive financial decisions. The Moon suggests caution.

Sun You will shine with your own light. LEO

Love

Today is a day to show your love with grand gestures. The Sun fills you with charisma.

Work

Your creativity will be admired. It's a good time to lead projects.

Health

Take care of your vital energy. The Sun advises you to rest adequately.

Money

Financial opportunities will arise. Stay alert and act with confidence.

Mercury Logic and analysis will be your allies. VIRGO

Love

Today is a good day to resolve misunderstandings. Clear communication will strengthen your relationships.

Work

Your attention to detail will be key to success. Mercury helps you organise your tasks efficiently.

Health

It's a good time to take care of your diet. Numerology suggests that the number 6 will guide you towards healthy habits.

Money

Review your finances in detail. Mercury advises you to be meticulous with your accounts.

Venus Balance will be the key to your day. LIBRA

Love

Today is a day to seek harmony in your relationships. Venus will help you find the perfect balance.

Work

Diplomacy will be your best tool. Use your ability to mediate conflicts.

Health

Dedicate time to activities that relax you. Emotional balance is essential.

Money

It's a good time to evaluate your investments. Venus suggests seeking financial stability.

Pluto Transformation is in the air. SCORPIO

Love

Today is a day to deepen your relationships. Pluto helps you discover new facets of your partner.

Work

Transformation in the workplace is near. Pluto guides you towards positive change.

Health

It's a good time to leave behind harmful habits. Regeneration is possible.

Money

Review your finances and seek new investment opportunities. Pluto suggests significant changes.

Jupiter Expansion and growth accompany you. SAGITTARIUS

Love

Today is a day to venture into new romantic experiences. Jupiter encourages you to expand your horizons.

Work

Professional growth opportunities are in sight. Jupiter provides you with the necessary confidence.

Health

It's a good time to explore new physical activities. Personal expansion is key.

Money

Investments made today may bring great benefits. Jupiter favours financial expansion.

Saturn Discipline and responsibility will guide you. CAPRICORN

Love

Today is a day to strengthen commitments. Saturn helps you build solid relationships.

Work

Discipline will be your best ally. Saturn guides you to success through constant effort.

Health

It's a good time to establish healthy routines. Personal responsibility is key.

Money

Review your savings and plan for the long term. Saturn advises you to be prudent with your finances.

Uranus Innovation and change are present. AQUARIUS

Love

Today is a day to break the routine in your relationships. Uranus encourages you to be innovative.

Work

Original ideas will be well received. Uranus guides you towards positive change in the workplace.

Health

It's a good time to try new relaxation techniques. Personal innovation is key.

Money

Investments in technology can be beneficial. Uranus favours financial change.

Neptune Inspiration and dreams will guide you. PISCES

Love

Today is a day to let yourself be carried away by your romantic dreams. Neptune helps you connect on a deeper level.

Work

Creativity will be your best ally. Neptune inspires you to think outside the box.

Health

It's a good time to explore meditation techniques. Inner peace is fundamental.

Money

Trust your intuition to make financial decisions. Neptune guides you towards prosperity.