Daily Horoscope - 2nd December 2025 Predictions for the 12 Zodiac Signs

Daily horoscope for December 2, 2025, covering love, work, health, and money for each zodiac sign.

OR Alicante Tuesday, 2 December 2025, 04:35 Comenta Share

Mars Today is a day to take the initiative. ARIES

Love

Your fiery energy will attract others, but be cautious not to act too impulsively.

Work

It's a good time to lead projects. Your determination will be rewarded.

Health

Channel your energy into physical exercise to maintain balance.

Money

Impulsive financial decisions could be risky. Think before you act.

Venus Emotional stability will be your strength today. TAURUS

Love

Relationships strengthen over time. Today is a good day to express your feelings.

Work

Your perseverance will be noticed by your superiors. Keep a steady pace.

Health

An exercise routine will help keep your mind clear and body fit.

Money

It's a good time to save and plan for the long term.

Mercury Communication will be key in your relationships today. GEMINI

Love

Express your thoughts clearly to avoid misunderstandings.

Work

Innovative ideas will make you stand out. Don't hesitate to share them.

Health

Meditation will help calm your mind and find balance.

Money

Review your finances and look for ways to optimise your spending.

Moon Today is a day to take care of yourself and your emotions. CANCER

Love

Empathy will be your best ally in strengthening emotional bonds.

Work

Trust your intuition to make important decisions.

Health

Adequate rest will be crucial for your emotional well-being.

Money

Avoid unnecessary expenses and keep a strict control of your finances.

Sun You will shine brightly in everything you do. LEO

Love

Your charisma will attract new people into your life. Take the opportunity to strengthen bonds.

Work

It's a good time to showcase your skills and take on new challenges.

Health

Take care of your energy and avoid burnout.

Money

Well-thought-out investments can yield good results.

Mercury Organisation will be key to your success today. VIRGO

Love

Attention to detail will make your relationships flourish.

Work

Your analytical skills will help solve complex problems.

Health

A balanced diet will be essential for your well-being.

Money

Review your accounts and adjust your budget if necessary.

Venus Balance and harmony will be your allies today. LIBRA

Love

Relationships flourish when mutual understanding is cultivated.

Work

Diplomacy will help resolve workplace conflicts.

Health

Find time for rest and relaxation.

Money

Balanced financial decisions will bring you stability.

Pluto Personal transformation will be a central theme today. SCORPIO

Love

Passion and intensity will mark your relationships.

Work

It's a good time to make significant changes in your career.

Health

Listen to your body and attend to its needs.

Money

Prudence in investments will help you avoid unnecessary risks.

Jupiter Expansion and growth will be present in your life. SAGITTARIUS

Love

Adventure and spontaneity will enrich your relationships.

Work

It's a good time to seek new opportunities and expand your horizons.

Health

Outdoor physical activity will fill you with positive energy.

Money

Long-term investments can be very beneficial.

Saturn Discipline and responsibility will guide you today. CAPRICORN

Love

Emotional stability will be the foundation of your relationships.

Work

Your dedication and effort will be recognised by your superiors.

Health

Routine and self-care will be essential for your well-being.

Money

Plan your finances carefully to secure the future.

Uranus Innovation and change will be present in your day. AQUARIUS

Love

Originality and freedom will be key in your relationships.

Work

Innovative ideas will open new doors for you.

Health

Look for activities that allow you to release tension.

Money

Investments in technology can be promising.

Neptune Intuition and creativity will be your guides today. PISCES

Love

Sensitivity and empathy will strengthen your emotional bonds.

Work

Creativity will be your best tool for solving problems.

Health

Contact with water will provide you with peace and tranquillity.

Money

Trust your intuition to make financial decisions.