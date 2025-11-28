Daily Horoscope - 28th November 2025 Astrological Predictions for the 12 Zodiac Signs

Discover what the stars have in store for you in love, work, health, and money.

Friday, 28 November 2025

Mars Today is a day to make bold decisions. ARIES

Love

Stars suggest it's a good time to express your feelings. Don't let fear hold you back.

Work

A project that seemed stalled will start moving forward. Keep motivated and push ahead.

Health

It's a great day to start a new exercise routine. Your energy is at its peak.

Money

Review your finances and ensure everything is in order. A small adjustment can make a big difference.

Venus Emotional stability will be your best ally today. TAURUS

Love

Your connection with your partner will strengthen. Take the opportunity to plan an activity together.

Work

Today is a good day to consolidate your achievements. Don't get distracted by minor details.

Health

Pay attention to your diet. A balanced diet will help you stay fit.

Money

Long-term investments can be beneficial. Consult an expert before making decisions.

Mercury Communication will be key to resolving conflicts. GEMINI

Love

An honest conversation can improve your relationship. Don't be afraid to open your heart.

Work

Your ability to adapt to changes will be tested. Keep an open mind.

Health

Manage your stress levels. A bit of meditation can help you find balance.

Money

Avoid unnecessary expenses. It's a good time to save and plan for the future.

Moon Intuition will guide you towards wise decisions. CANCER

Love

Today is a good day to share your dreams with your partner. Mutual understanding will strengthen.

Work

Trust your intuition to make important decisions. Your instinct won't fail you.

Health

Dedicate time to activities that relax you. A walk outdoors can be revitalising.

Money

It's a good time to reorganise your finances. Consider new investment opportunities.

Sun Your charisma will attract new opportunities. LEO

Love

Your personal magnetism is at its peak. It's a good time to meet new people.

Work

Leadership opportunities will arise. Don't hesitate to take the initiative.

Health

Your vitality is remarkable. Take advantage to start physical activities that motivate you.

Money

An unexpected income could improve your financial situation. Manage it wisely.

Mercury Organisation will be key to your success. VIRGO

Love

Clarity in communication will strengthen your relationships. Don't be afraid to express your thoughts.

Work

A methodical approach will help you solve complex problems. Stay calm and follow your plan.

Health

Pay attention to your body's signals. A medical check-up can be beneficial.

Money

Review your expenses and adjust your budget. A practical approach will take you far.

Venus Balance will be the key to your well-being. LIBRA

Love

Today is a good day to strengthen emotional bonds. Spend time with those you love.

Work

Collaborations will be fruitful. Work as a team to achieve your goals.

Health

Find time for rest and relaxation. Your body will thank you.

Money

A balanced approach to your finances will help you avoid future problems.

Pluto Personal transformation is on the horizon. SCORPIO

Love

A new phase in your relationship is about to begin. Prepare for positive changes.

Work

Your ability to adapt will be crucial. Embrace changes and seek new opportunities.

Health

Regeneration is possible. Dedicate time to activities that revitalise you.

Money

A change in your financial situation could be near. Stay alert to opportunities.

Jupiter Expansion and growth are within your reach. SAGITTARIUS

Love

Adventure and romance intertwine. Enjoy exciting moments with your partner.

Work

Opportunities for professional expansion are present. Don't hesitate to explore new horizons.

Health

Physical activity will benefit you greatly. Look for sports that you are passionate about.

Money

Investments in education or training can be profitable. Consider expanding your knowledge.

Saturn Discipline will lead you to success. CAPRICORN

Love

Patience and commitment are essential in your relationship. Work on building a solid future.

Work

Constant effort will pay off. Maintain perseverance in your projects.

Health

Consistency in your healthy habits will benefit you. Don't stray from your path.

Money

Financial planning is crucial. A strategic approach will help you achieve your goals.

Uranus Innovation will open new doors for you. AQUARIUS

Love

Originality in your relationship can bring pleasant surprises. Don't be afraid to be different.

Work

Your ability to think outside the box will be recognised. Take the opportunity to present your innovative ideas.

Health

Flexibility is key. Incorporate new wellness practices into your daily routine.

Money

Investments in technology can be promising. Stay informed about the latest trends.

Neptune Creativity and intuition will guide you. PISCES

Love

Empathy and understanding will be your allies. Take time to listen to your partner.

Work

Your creativity will be your best tool. Seek innovative solutions to challenges.

Health

Meditation and yoga can help you find inner peace. Dedicate time to these practices.

Money

An intuitive approach to your finances can be beneficial. Trust your instincts.