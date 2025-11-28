Daily Horoscope - 28th November 2025
Astrological Predictions for the 12 Zodiac Signs
Friday, 28 November 2025, 04:35
Mars Today is a day to make bold decisions.
ARIES
Love
Stars suggest it's a good time to express your feelings. Don't let fear hold you back.
Work
A project that seemed stalled will start moving forward. Keep motivated and push ahead.
Health
It's a great day to start a new exercise routine. Your energy is at its peak.
Money
Review your finances and ensure everything is in order. A small adjustment can make a big difference.
Venus Emotional stability will be your best ally today.
TAURUS
Love
Your connection with your partner will strengthen. Take the opportunity to plan an activity together.
Work
Today is a good day to consolidate your achievements. Don't get distracted by minor details.
Health
Pay attention to your diet. A balanced diet will help you stay fit.
Money
Long-term investments can be beneficial. Consult an expert before making decisions.
Mercury Communication will be key to resolving conflicts.
GEMINI
Love
An honest conversation can improve your relationship. Don't be afraid to open your heart.
Work
Your ability to adapt to changes will be tested. Keep an open mind.
Health
Manage your stress levels. A bit of meditation can help you find balance.
Money
Avoid unnecessary expenses. It's a good time to save and plan for the future.
Moon Intuition will guide you towards wise decisions.
CANCER
Love
Today is a good day to share your dreams with your partner. Mutual understanding will strengthen.
Work
Trust your intuition to make important decisions. Your instinct won't fail you.
Health
Dedicate time to activities that relax you. A walk outdoors can be revitalising.
Money
It's a good time to reorganise your finances. Consider new investment opportunities.
Sun Your charisma will attract new opportunities.
LEO
Love
Your personal magnetism is at its peak. It's a good time to meet new people.
Work
Leadership opportunities will arise. Don't hesitate to take the initiative.
Health
Your vitality is remarkable. Take advantage to start physical activities that motivate you.
Money
An unexpected income could improve your financial situation. Manage it wisely.
Mercury Organisation will be key to your success.
VIRGO
Love
Clarity in communication will strengthen your relationships. Don't be afraid to express your thoughts.
Work
A methodical approach will help you solve complex problems. Stay calm and follow your plan.
Health
Pay attention to your body's signals. A medical check-up can be beneficial.
Money
Review your expenses and adjust your budget. A practical approach will take you far.
Venus Balance will be the key to your well-being.
LIBRA
Love
Today is a good day to strengthen emotional bonds. Spend time with those you love.
Work
Collaborations will be fruitful. Work as a team to achieve your goals.
Health
Find time for rest and relaxation. Your body will thank you.
Money
A balanced approach to your finances will help you avoid future problems.
Pluto Personal transformation is on the horizon.
SCORPIO
Love
A new phase in your relationship is about to begin. Prepare for positive changes.
Work
Your ability to adapt will be crucial. Embrace changes and seek new opportunities.
Health
Regeneration is possible. Dedicate time to activities that revitalise you.
Money
A change in your financial situation could be near. Stay alert to opportunities.
Jupiter Expansion and growth are within your reach.
SAGITTARIUS
Love
Adventure and romance intertwine. Enjoy exciting moments with your partner.
Work
Opportunities for professional expansion are present. Don't hesitate to explore new horizons.
Health
Physical activity will benefit you greatly. Look for sports that you are passionate about.
Money
Investments in education or training can be profitable. Consider expanding your knowledge.
Saturn Discipline will lead you to success.
CAPRICORN
Love
Patience and commitment are essential in your relationship. Work on building a solid future.
Work
Constant effort will pay off. Maintain perseverance in your projects.
Health
Consistency in your healthy habits will benefit you. Don't stray from your path.
Money
Financial planning is crucial. A strategic approach will help you achieve your goals.
Uranus Innovation will open new doors for you.
AQUARIUS
Love
Originality in your relationship can bring pleasant surprises. Don't be afraid to be different.
Work
Your ability to think outside the box will be recognised. Take the opportunity to present your innovative ideas.
Health
Flexibility is key. Incorporate new wellness practices into your daily routine.
Money
Investments in technology can be promising. Stay informed about the latest trends.
Neptune Creativity and intuition will guide you.
PISCES
Love
Empathy and understanding will be your allies. Take time to listen to your partner.
Work
Your creativity will be your best tool. Seek innovative solutions to challenges.
Health
Meditation and yoga can help you find inner peace. Dedicate time to these practices.
Money
An intuitive approach to your finances can be beneficial. Trust your instincts.