Daily Horoscope - 25th November 2025 Astrological Predictions for the 12 Zodiac Signs

Discover what the stars have in store for you in love, work, health, and money.

Mars The energy of Mars drives you to act. ARIES

Love

Today is a good day to express your feelings. Do not fear opening your heart.

Work

Your initiative will be recognised by your superiors. Take the opportunity to showcase your ideas.

Health

Take care of your energy. A bit of exercise will help you maintain balance.

Money

Investments made with care will bear fruit. Trust your intuition.

Venus The influence of Venus fills you with charm. TAURUS

Love

It is a good time to strengthen bonds with your partner. Communication will be key.

Work

Your perseverance will take you far. Keep your focus on your goals.

Health

Relax and enjoy some time for yourself. Meditation can be beneficial.

Money

Financial opportunities are just around the corner. Stay alert.

Mercury The mental agility of Mercury favours you. GEMINI

Love

Today is an ideal day to meet new people. Your charisma is at its peak.

Work

Creativity will be your best ally. Do not hesitate to share your innovative ideas.

Health

Take care of your mental well-being. A walk outdoors will help clear your mind.

Money

Review your finances and look for ways to optimise your expenses.

Moon The Moon connects you with your deepest emotions. CANCER

Love

Listen to your heart and follow your instincts. True love is near.

Work

It is a good time to work in a team. Collaboration will bring great results.

Health

Dedicate time to caring for your emotional health. Introspection will be beneficial.

Money

Financial decisions should be made with caution. Consult an expert if necessary.

Sun The Sun fills you with vitality and confidence. LEO

Love

Today you shine brightly. Your magnetism will attract special people.

Work

Your leadership will be crucial for your team's success. Inspire others with your vision.

Health

Maintain a balanced diet and remember to stay hydrated.

Money

Financial success is within reach. Maintain focus and discipline.

Mercury The influence of Mercury sharpens your mind. VIRGO

Love

Sincerity will be your best ally in relationships. Speak from the heart.

Work

Organisation and attention to detail will lead you to success. Leave nothing to chance.

Health

Pay attention to your body's signals. A medical check-up could be beneficial.

Money

Review your finances and look for ways to save. Prudence will be rewarded.

Venus The harmony of Venus envelops you. LIBRA

Love

Harmony in your relationships will be evident. Enjoy special moments with loved ones.

Work

Your ability to mediate will be key at work. Seek balance in every situation.

Health

Emotional balance is essential. Engage in activities that relax you.

Money

Financial decisions should be made calmly. Avoid impulsive spending.

Pluto The transformation of Pluto propels you. SCORPIO

Love

Passion will be present in your relationships. Let your emotions flow freely.

Work

Your intuition will be a powerful tool. Trust your instincts to make decisions.

Health

Now is a good time to make positive changes in your lifestyle.

Money

Long-term investments will be favourable. Plan carefully.

Jupiter The expansion of Jupiter guides you. SAGITTARIUS

Love

Adventure and romance go hand in hand. Dare to explore new possibilities.

Work

Opportunities for growth are present. Do not fear taking calculated risks.

Health

Physical activity will fill you with energy. Seek new ways to stay active.

Money

Optimism will help you attract abundance. Maintain a positive attitude.

Saturn The discipline of Saturn strengthens you. CAPRICORN

Love

Emotional stability will be your ally. Build solid and lasting relationships.

Work

Perseverance and effort will lead you to success. Do not be discouraged by challenges.

Health

Take care of your physical health with a consistent exercise routine.

Money

Financial planning is key. Ensure you have a clear budget.

Uranus The innovation of Uranus inspires you. AQUARIUS

Love

Originality will be attractive to others. Do not fear showing your true self.

Work

Innovative ideas will be well received. Share your thoughts with confidence.

Health

Flexibility is key to your well-being. Practice yoga or stretching exercises.

Money

Finances will improve with a creative approach. Look for solutions outside the norm.

Neptune The intuition of Neptune guides you. PISCES

Love

Empathy and understanding will strengthen your relationships. Listen with your heart.

Work

Your creativity will be a valuable tool. Do not hesitate to propose new ideas.

Health

Rest is essential for your well-being. Ensure you get enough sleep.

Money

Financial opportunities will arise unexpectedly. Stay alert.