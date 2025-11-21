Daily Horoscope - 21st November 2025
Predictions for the 12 Zodiac Signs
OR
Alicante
Friday, 21 November 2025, 04:36
Mars A day full of energy and dynamism.
ARIES
Love
Today is a good day to express your feelings. Mars' energy encourages you to be direct and passionate.
Work
The influence of Mars will give you the strength needed to overcome any obstacles at work. Harness this energy.
Health
Your vitality is at its peak. It's a good time to start a new exercise routine.
Money
It's a favourable day to make important financial decisions. Mars' influence gives you the necessary confidence.
Venus Harmony and love surround you.
TAURUS
Love
The influence of Venus brings moments of tenderness and understanding with your partner. Enjoy this special connection.
Work
Today is a good day to collaborate with your colleagues. Venus' energy favours teamwork.
Health
Take care of your emotional well-being. Spend time on activities that relax and make you feel good.
Money
Venus advises you to be prudent with your spending. Avoid impulsive purchases and plan your finances.
Mercury Communication and mental agility at their peak.
GEMINI
Love
Mercury's influence makes it easier to express your feelings clearly and effectively. Take the opportunity to resolve misunderstandings.
Work
Your mind is agile and creative. It's a good day to propose new ideas and projects at work.
Health
Pay attention to your nervous system. Practice relaxation techniques to stay calm.
Money
Mercury advises you to be careful with your investments. Analyse thoroughly before making financial decisions.
Moon Sensitivity and emotions at the surface.
CANCER
Love
The Moon invites you to deeply connect with your emotions and those of your partner. It's a good time to strengthen the relationship.
Work
Your intuition will be your best ally at work. Trust your instincts to make important decisions.
Health
Take care of your emotional well-being. Meditation and rest will be key to maintaining balance.
Money
The Moon advises you to be prudent with your finances. Avoid unnecessary expenses and plan for the long term.
Sun You shine with your own light.
LEO
Love
The Sun fills you with charisma and allure. It's a good day to win hearts and strengthen bonds.
Work
Your natural leadership stands out today. Take the opportunity to guide your team towards success.
Health
The solar energy gives you vitality. It's a good time for outdoor activities that recharge your energies.
Money
The Sun encourages you to be generous, but remember to balance your expenses. Planning is key.
Mercury Practicality and analysis in every step.
VIRGO
Love
Mercury's influence helps you communicate effectively with your partner. It's a good day to resolve conflicts.
Work
Your attention to detail will be appreciated at work. Take the opportunity to showcase your organisational skills.
Health
Take care of your digestive system. A balanced diet will help you stay in shape.
Money
Mercury advises you to be meticulous with your finances. Review your accounts and adjust where necessary.
Venus Balance and beauty in your surroundings.
LIBRA
Love
Venus' energy favours romance. It's a good day to plan a special date or express your feelings.
Work
Your sense of justice and balance will help you resolve workplace conflicts. Stay calm and be diplomatic.
Health
Dedicate time to activities that bring you peace and serenity. Meditation can be a good option.
Money
Venus advises you to be balanced with your finances. Avoid extremes and seek balance.
Pluto Transformation and personal power.
SCORPIO
Love
Pluto's influence leads you to explore your deepest emotions. It's a good time for introspection and personal growth.
Work
Your ability to transform will be key at work. Take the opportunity to lead positive changes.
Health
Pluto advises you to take care of your mental health. Seek activities that help you release tensions.
Money
It's a good day to evaluate your finances and make necessary adjustments. Transformation is possible.
Jupiter Expansion and optimism in every step.
SAGITTARIUS
Love
Jupiter's energy drives you to seek new romantic adventures. It's a good time to explore and enjoy.
Work
Your optimism will inspire your colleagues. Take the opportunity to propose new ideas and projects.
Health
Jupiter encourages you to take care of your physical well-being. Outdoor activities will recharge your energy.
Money
It's a good day to consider long-term investments. Financial expansion is possible.
Saturn Discipline and responsibility in your actions.
CAPRICORN
Love
Saturn's influence invites you to be more committed in your relationships. It's a good time to strengthen bonds.
Work
Your dedication and effort will be rewarded. Take the opportunity to showcase your leadership skills.
Health
Saturn advises you to take care of your physical health. Discipline in your daily routine will be key.
Money
It's a good day to plan your finances for the long term. Prudence will be your best ally.
Uranus Innovation and unexpected changes.
AQUARIUS
Love
Uranus' influence leads you to seek new experiences in love. It's a good time for adventure and innovation.
Work
Your creativity will be your best ally at work. Take the opportunity to propose innovative ideas.
Health
Uranus advises you to take care of your nervous system. Meditation and rest will be key.
Money
It's a good day to consider changes in your investments. Innovation can bring benefits.
Neptune Dreams and sensitivity at the surface.
PISCES
Love
Neptune's influence invites you to dream and connect with your deepest emotions. It's a good time for romance.
Work
Your intuition will be your best guide at work. Trust your instincts to make decisions.
Health
Neptune advises you to take care of your emotional health. Meditation and art can be therapeutic.
Money
It's a good day to dream of new financial projects. Creativity can open new doors.