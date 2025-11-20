Daily Horoscope - 20th November 2025 Astrological Predictions for Each Zodiac Sign

Discover what the stars have in store for you in love, work, health, and money.

Mars Today is a day to make bold decisions. ARIES

Love

The influence of Mars encourages you to be more direct in your relationships. Do not fear expressing your feelings.

Work

Today you may face challenges, but your energy and determination will help you overcome them.

Health

It's a good time to start a new exercise routine that motivates you.

Money

You might receive unexpected news about extra income. Take the opportunity to save.

Venus Emotional stability will be your best ally today. TAURUS

Love

Venus offers you the chance to strengthen bonds with your partner. It's a good day to plan a special date.

Work

Patience will be key to resolving work issues. Do not rush into decisions.

Health

Take time for meditation or activities that relax you. Your mind will thank you.

Money

Today is a good day to review your finances and plan future expenses.

Mercury Communication will be your most powerful tool. GEMINI

Love

Open communication with your partner will help resolve misunderstandings. Leave nothing unclear.

Work

Today you might receive an interesting proposal. Analyse well before accepting.

Health

Your energy is at a good level. Take advantage of it to engage in outdoor activities.

Money

It's a good time to invest in projects that interest you. Trust your intuition.

Moon Sensitivity will be your guide today. CANCER

Love

The Moon invites you to connect deeply with your emotions and those of your partner.

Work

You might feel a bit overwhelmed. Take some time to organise your thoughts.

Health

It's important to take care of your emotional health. Seek support if needed.

Money

Avoid unnecessary expenses. It's better to be cautious at this time.

Sun You will shine in any situation. LEO

Love

Your charisma is at its peak. Use it to win over or strengthen your relationship.

Work

Your leadership will be recognised. It's a good day to present new ideas.

Health

Take care of your physical health. A medical check-up could be beneficial.

Money

You might receive an attractive financial offer. Weigh the pros and cons before deciding.

Mercury Organisation will be key to your success. VIRGO

Love

Clear and honest communication will strengthen your relationships. Do not fear expressing your feelings.

Work

Today is a good day to organise your pending tasks. Efficiency will be your ally.

Health

Pay attention to your diet. A balanced diet will improve your well-being.

Money

Review your investments and seek advice if necessary. Prudence will be rewarded.

Venus Balance will be the key to your day. LIBRA

Love

Venus helps you find harmony in your relationships. Take the opportunity to resolve pending conflicts.

Work

Your diplomacy will be valued in the workplace. Stay calm in tense situations.

Health

The balance between mind and body will be essential. Consider practising yoga or meditation.

Money

It's a good time to review your expenses and find ways to save.

Pluto Transformation will be your ally. SCORPIO

Love

Pluto invites you to deepen your relationships. It's a good time to let go of old wounds.

Work

Today you might discover new job opportunities. Stay alert to changes.

Health

Regeneration will be key. Dedicate time to activities that renew you.

Money

Review your finances and find ways to optimise your resources. Planning will be essential.

Jupiter Expansion will be the theme of the day. SAGITTARIUS

Love

Jupiter encourages you to explore new experiences with your partner. It's a good time to plan a trip.

Work

Your optimistic outlook will open doors. Trust in your abilities to achieve your goals.

Health

Outdoor exercise will revitalise you. Take the opportunity to connect with nature.

Money

It's a good time to consider long-term investments. Luck is on your side.

Saturn Discipline will be your best ally. CAPRICORN

Love

Saturn invites you to build solid and lasting relationships. Patience will be key.

Work

Your effort and dedication will be rewarded. It's a good day to showcase your abilities.

Health

Take care of your posture and do stretching exercises. Your body will thank you.

Money

Financial planning will be crucial. Review your savings and adjust your goals.

Uranus Innovation will mark your day. AQUARIUS

Love

Uranus encourages you to be creative in your relationships. Surprise your partner with something unexpected.

Work

Today you might have innovative ideas. Do not hesitate to share them with your colleagues.

Health

Experiment with new physical activities. Variety will keep you motivated.

Money

It's a good time to explore new sources of income. Originality will be rewarded.

Neptune Intuition will be your best guide. PISCES

Love

Neptune invites you to dream and let yourself be carried away by your emotions. The spiritual connection will be deep.

Work

Your creativity will be at its peak. Take advantage of it to develop artistic projects.

Health

Meditation and rest will be essential. Listen to your body and respect its rhythms.

Money

Trust your intuition to make financial decisions. Clarity will come in due time.