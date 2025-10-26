Daily Horoscope

Discover what the stars have in store for you in love, work, health, and money.

OR Alicante Sunday, 26 October 2025, 04:35

Mars A day to act with determination. ARIES

Love

Today is a good day to express your feelings, Aries. Do not be afraid to show your most vulnerable side.

Work

Your energy is at its peak. Take advantage of it to lead important projects.

Health

Be careful not to overburden yourself. Rest is essential to maintain your vitality.

Money

The financial decisions you make today will have a positive long-term impact.

Venus A day to enjoy simple pleasures. TAURUS

Love

Love is in the air, Taurus. Spend time sharing special moments with your partner.

Work

Your patience will be rewarded. Keep your focus on long-term goals.

Health

It's a good time to start a new exercise routine. You will feel revitalised.

Money

Avoid unnecessary expenses and review your finances carefully.

Mercury Communication and adaptability are key today. GEMINI

Love

Sincere conversations will strengthen your relationships. Do not be afraid to open up.

Work

Your creativity will be your best ally in solving complex problems.

Health

Take time for meditation or activities that calm your mind.

Money

An unexpected income could improve your financial situation.

Moon A day to connect with your emotions. CANCER

Love

Empathy will be key to resolving love conflicts. Listen carefully.

Work

A project you have worked hard on will start to bear fruit.

Health

It is important to take time for yourself. Relax and recharge your energy.

Money

Review your investments and seek advice if necessary.

Sun Shine in everything you do. LEO

Love

Your charisma will attract interesting people. Take the opportunity to socialise.

Work

It is a good time to present your ideas. Your confidence will be well received.

Health

Watch your diet and maintain a consistent exercise routine.

Money

It is a favourable day for investments. Trust your intuition.

Mercury Organisation and detail are your allies today. VIRGO

Love

Small gestures will make a big difference in your relationships. Be attentive.

Work

Your analytical skills will help you solve complex problems.

Health

Pay attention to your posture and do stretching exercises.

Money

Review your accounts and adjust your budget if necessary.

Venus Seek balance in your relationships. LIBRA

Love

Today is a good day to strengthen emotional bonds. Seek dialogue.

Work

Your ability to mediate will be key in conflict situations.

Health

Balance your emotions to maintain good mental health.

Money

Consider investing in experiences that enrich your life.

Pluto Deep transformations are on the way. SCORPIO

Love

Emotional intensity can be positive if managed wisely.

Work

It is a good time to close cycles and open up to new opportunities.

Health

Dedicate time to activities that help you release tension.

Money

Re-evaluate your financial strategies and seek new investment opportunities.

Jupiter Expansion and growth are within your reach. SAGITTARIUS

Love

Your optimism will be contagious to those around you. Share your joy.

Work

Professional growth opportunities are just around the corner.

Health

Incorporate outdoor activities to revitalise your energy.

Money

Trust your intuition to make sound financial decisions.

Saturn Discipline and effort will take you far. CAPRICORN

Love

Emotional stability is your best ally. Value what you have.

Work

Your dedication will be recognised. Keep your focus on your goals.

Health

Be careful not to overburden yourself. Balance is key to your well-being.

Money

Plan your finances carefully to ensure a stable future.

Uranus Innovation and change are your keywords. AQUARIUS

Love

Pleasant surprises are on the way. Keep an open mind.

Work

Your ability to adapt to changes will be tested.

Health

Incorporate relaxation practices to maintain emotional balance.

Money

It is a good time to explore new sources of income.

Neptune Intuition and creativity will guide you. PISCES

Love

Listen to your heart and follow your instincts in matters of love.

Work

Your creativity will be your best tool to overcome work challenges.

Health

Dedicate time to activities that nourish your spirit and bring you peace.

Money

Trust your intuition to make sound financial decisions.