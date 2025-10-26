Daily Horoscope
Predictions for October 26, 2025
Sunday, 26 October 2025, 04:35
Mars A day to act with determination.
ARIES
Love
Today is a good day to express your feelings, Aries. Do not be afraid to show your most vulnerable side.
Work
Your energy is at its peak. Take advantage of it to lead important projects.
Health
Be careful not to overburden yourself. Rest is essential to maintain your vitality.
Money
The financial decisions you make today will have a positive long-term impact.
Venus A day to enjoy simple pleasures.
TAURUS
Love
Love is in the air, Taurus. Spend time sharing special moments with your partner.
Work
Your patience will be rewarded. Keep your focus on long-term goals.
Health
It's a good time to start a new exercise routine. You will feel revitalised.
Money
Avoid unnecessary expenses and review your finances carefully.
Mercury Communication and adaptability are key today.
GEMINI
Love
Sincere conversations will strengthen your relationships. Do not be afraid to open up.
Work
Your creativity will be your best ally in solving complex problems.
Health
Take time for meditation or activities that calm your mind.
Money
An unexpected income could improve your financial situation.
Moon A day to connect with your emotions.
CANCER
Love
Empathy will be key to resolving love conflicts. Listen carefully.
Work
A project you have worked hard on will start to bear fruit.
Health
It is important to take time for yourself. Relax and recharge your energy.
Money
Review your investments and seek advice if necessary.
Sun Shine in everything you do.
LEO
Love
Your charisma will attract interesting people. Take the opportunity to socialise.
Work
It is a good time to present your ideas. Your confidence will be well received.
Health
Watch your diet and maintain a consistent exercise routine.
Money
It is a favourable day for investments. Trust your intuition.
Mercury Organisation and detail are your allies today.
VIRGO
Love
Small gestures will make a big difference in your relationships. Be attentive.
Work
Your analytical skills will help you solve complex problems.
Health
Pay attention to your posture and do stretching exercises.
Money
Review your accounts and adjust your budget if necessary.
Venus Seek balance in your relationships.
LIBRA
Love
Today is a good day to strengthen emotional bonds. Seek dialogue.
Work
Your ability to mediate will be key in conflict situations.
Health
Balance your emotions to maintain good mental health.
Money
Consider investing in experiences that enrich your life.
Pluto Deep transformations are on the way.
SCORPIO
Love
Emotional intensity can be positive if managed wisely.
Work
It is a good time to close cycles and open up to new opportunities.
Health
Dedicate time to activities that help you release tension.
Money
Re-evaluate your financial strategies and seek new investment opportunities.
Jupiter Expansion and growth are within your reach.
SAGITTARIUS
Love
Your optimism will be contagious to those around you. Share your joy.
Work
Professional growth opportunities are just around the corner.
Health
Incorporate outdoor activities to revitalise your energy.
Money
Trust your intuition to make sound financial decisions.
Saturn Discipline and effort will take you far.
CAPRICORN
Love
Emotional stability is your best ally. Value what you have.
Work
Your dedication will be recognised. Keep your focus on your goals.
Health
Be careful not to overburden yourself. Balance is key to your well-being.
Money
Plan your finances carefully to ensure a stable future.
Uranus Innovation and change are your keywords.
AQUARIUS
Love
Pleasant surprises are on the way. Keep an open mind.
Work
Your ability to adapt to changes will be tested.
Health
Incorporate relaxation practices to maintain emotional balance.
Money
It is a good time to explore new sources of income.
Neptune Intuition and creativity will guide you.
PISCES
Love
Listen to your heart and follow your instincts in matters of love.
Work
Your creativity will be your best tool to overcome work challenges.
Health
Dedicate time to activities that nourish your spirit and bring you peace.
Money
Trust your intuition to make sound financial decisions.