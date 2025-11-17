Dacia Bigster: Robustness, Modularity, and "ECO" Technology

Canal Motor Monday, 17 November 2025, 16:06 Comenta Share

Dacia makes a bold entry into the C-segment with the Bigster, the brand's new flagship model that stands out as a unique market offering, providing the best value for money in the C-SUV category.

This model addresses the needs of many C-SUV segment customers looking to upgrade their vehicle without compromising on comfort, performance, and space.

[CLICK HERE TO VOTE FOR THIS CAR]

The Bigster's design strongly asserts its robustness. Its generous dimensions are accentuated by geometric and linear shapes that focus on essentials. The imposing fenders, headlights, and taillights positioned at the extremities enhance its solid silhouette on the road. The vehicle rejects the trend of glossy black, opting instead for a mix of glossy and matte black, which is more durable.

In a sustainability approach, the body protections are made from Starkle, a material with a high recycled plastic content, used unpainted. The front and rear protectors are also mass-tinted, making them more durable. The model comes with 17 or 18-inch alloy wheels as standard, with an option for 19-inch wheels in the top Journey trim.

For the first time in Dacia, the higher trims can include a two-tone offer with a black roof.

Inside, David Durand's design prioritises space, ergonomics, and comfort. The high and vertical dashboard increases the available space for front passengers. Driving information is collected in the 7 or 10-inch digital instrument panel, while the multimedia system is centralised on a 10.1-inch touchscreen (standard on all Bigster models). A green line elegantly connects both screens, enhancing their visual integration.

The Bigster offers, for the first time in Dacia, a high central console in the upper trims, which includes armrests with a refrigerated compartment and an induction charger. The Y-shaped Dacia signature is present both inside (air vents and door handles) and outside (LED front and rear lights).

The new Bigster benefits from the CMF-B platform, allowing it to offer particularly generous interior dimensions, with the widest headroom in the segment and the best legroom for rear passengers. The model can accommodate five people and boasts the best boot volume in its segment, up to 702 litres under the shelf, setting new standards in load space length and height.

Ampliar Technical Sheet: Engines: hybrid and hybrid/LPG petrol from 130-155 HP Consumption: from 4.6 l/100 km and 7 l/100 in LPG Dimensions length/width/height (in meters): 4.57/1.81/1.71 Boot: 667 litres Price: from 24,590 euros

The 40/20/40 modularity of the rear bench allows the seats to be folded with the Easy Fold function (from the boot) and offers a flat boot floor with a maximum load length of 2.7 meters.

The SUV features YouClip, Dacia's new intelligent accessory system, with 5 standard attachment points in the cabin to secure practical accessories such as a tablet holder, a storage bag, or an ingenious "3 in 1" device (cup holder, hook, and portable lamp). Other equipment that facilitates daily life includes the hands-free card and the electrically opening tailgate.

The Bigster introduces new Dacia engines with different levels of hybridisation, allowing them to benefit from the ECO label. The use of sustainable materials has increased significantly, containing almost 20% recycled plastics.